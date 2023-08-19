Biden Pseudonym Scandal: Obama Admin Defended Use of Fake 'Email Addresses'

On Wednesday, August 16, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer requested unredacted emails that were sent from the 80-year-old's email accounts during his time as vice president.

Comer asked for any "document or communication in which a pseudonym for Vice President Joe Biden was included either as a sender, recipient, copied or was included in the contents of the document or communication, including but not limited to Robert Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware" as well as any "document or communication in which Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer was included either as a sender, recipient, copied, or was included in the contents of the document or communication" and all "drafts from November 1, 2015, to December 9, 2015, of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered to the Ukrainian Rada on December 9, 2015."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!