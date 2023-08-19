Biden Pseudonym Scandal: Obama Admin Defended Use of Fake 'Email Addresses'
President Joe Biden used several different online pseudonyms to email embattled son Hunter during his stint as vice president under the Obama administration.
Now, comments from then White House Press Secretary Jay Carney defending the use of "alternate email addresses" have resurfaced.
"Let's be clear — this is a practice consistent with prior administrations of both parties, and, as the story itself made clear, any FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] request or congressional inquiry includes a search in all of the email accounts used by any political appointee," Carney said at a 2013 press conference, responding to allegations that members of the administration had been using "secret" email accounts.
"Having alternate email addresses for cabinet secretaries and other high-profile officials makes eminent sense," he argued, comparing it to major publications providing email addresses for readers to respond to while the individual writers also had separate work addresses. "And the fundamental question here, in terms of FOIA requests and congressional inquiries, is that all of these email addresses are included."
This comes as House Republicans continue to investigate the allegations that President Biden was involved in his son's allegedly shady overseas business dealings while he was serving as VP.
As OK! previously reported, one of the 53-year-old's former business associates, Devon Archer, recently testified President Biden was sometimes put on speakerphone during meetings when both Archer and the first son were members of the board of a Ukrainian energy company.
On Wednesday, August 16, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer requested unredacted emails that were sent from the 80-year-old's email accounts during his time as vice president.
Comer asked for any "document or communication in which a pseudonym for Vice President Joe Biden was included either as a sender, recipient, copied or was included in the contents of the document or communication, including but not limited to Robert Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware" as well as any "document or communication in which Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer was included either as a sender, recipient, copied, or was included in the contents of the document or communication" and all "drafts from November 1, 2015, to December 9, 2015, of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered to the Ukrainian Rada on December 9, 2015."
"Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as vice president, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling," Comer claimed in a recent statement. "The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption."
Fox News reported Comer's request and statement.