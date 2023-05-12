OK Magazine
Lori Vallow Appears Emotionless After Being Found Guilty of Murdering Her Two Children, Prosecutors 'Very Pleased' With Verdict

May 12 2023

Lori Vallow Daybell, also known by her nickname the "Cult Mom," was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy and two counts of first-degree murder for the killings of 7-year-old son Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, who were both found dead in 2020.

Along with the brutal slayings of her children, she was also found guilty of a third count of conspiracy for plotting to kill husband's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow Daybell, who initially pleaded "not guilty" to all charges, was said to be stone-faced, showing no visible emotion while the guilty verdict was read.

She currently faces life in prison without parole.

"I'll just advise everyone that will likely be — I'm thinking — at least three months, probably, before that sentencing can be scheduled and have the report completed," Judge Steven Boyce told the court on Friday, May 12.

"We also want to express sincere appreciation to the many members of law enforcement and the community who tirelessly worked together to hold Lori Vallow Daybell accountable," Boyce added.

Following the hearing, the prosecutors Rob Wood and Lindsey Blake stated they were "very pleased with the jury's verdict."

"We want to assure each of you that we remain committed to pursuing justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell," they said in a joint statement.

Her current husband, Chad Daybell, also pleaded "not guilty" to murder, conspiracy and grand theft related charges.

Judge Boyce made the decision to try them separately earlier this year. "I have to balance these rights of these defendants in this case," he explained at the time. "Severance is the only option I see."

However, Daybell waived his right to a speedy trial and a firm date has yet to be set while his legal team continues to review DNA evidence connected to the case.

It's been speculated his trial may occur around June 2024.

