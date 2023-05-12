Lori Vallow Appears Emotionless After Being Found Guilty of Murdering Her Two Children, Prosecutors 'Very Pleased' With Verdict

Vallow Daybell, who initially pleaded "not guilty" to all charges, was said to be stone-faced, showing no visible emotion while the guilty verdict was read.

She currently faces life in prison without parole.

"I'll just advise everyone that will likely be — I'm thinking — at least three months, probably, before that sentencing can be scheduled and have the report completed," Judge Steven Boyce told the court on Friday, May 12.

"We also want to express sincere appreciation to the many members of law enforcement and the community who tirelessly worked together to hold Lori Vallow Daybell accountable," Boyce added.