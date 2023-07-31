Lori Vallow Sentenced to Life in Prison After Brutally Killing Her 2 Children: 'The Most Unimaginable Type of Murder'
Lori Vallow will spend the rest of her life behind bars after being found guilty of the murders of her 16-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, and her 7-year-old son, Joshua "JJ" Vallow.
Lori — who was also found guilty of conspiring to murder husband Chad Daybell's ex-wife — was ordered to serve two life sentence for each murder. She was also given two additional life sentences, plus 10 years for a grand theft conviction.
During the Monday, July 31, sentencing hearing, Judge Stephen W. Boyce noted that despite Vallow's lack of a criminal record, she was shockingly unapologetic after being convicted of string of horrific crimes.
"Murder is the most serious offense, and the most unimaginable type of murder is to have a mother murdering her own children, and that’s exactly what you did," he explained to her at the time.
"You were involved in and guilty of conspiring to murder … Tammy Daybell, who had children of her own," he continued. "And despite the jury convicting you with overwhelming evidence, you still sit here before the court today and said you didn’t do it."
That day, a victim impact statement written by Tylee and JJ's older brother, Colby Ryan, was also read to the court.
"Tylee and JJ brought so much light into this world," the statement said. "Tylee will never have an opportunity to become a mother, wife, or have the career she was destined to have. She’ll never be able to have the life she deserved."
"JJ will never be able to grow and spread his light with this world the way he did. He will never have a chance to grow up," it continued. "I want them to be remembered for who they were, and not to be just a spectacle or a headline to the world."
