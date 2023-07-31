Lori Vallow Sentenced to Life in Prison After Brutally Killing Her 2 Children: 'The Most Unimaginable Type of Murder'

Lori Vallow will spend the rest of her life behind bars after being found guilty of the murders of her 16-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, and her 7-year-old son, Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

Lori — who was also found guilty of conspiring to murder husband Chad Daybell's ex-wife — was ordered to serve two life sentence for each murder. She was also given two additional life sentences, plus 10 years for a grand theft conviction.