Inside the 'Euphoria' Controversies: Feuds, Losses and Set Drama

Article continues below advertisement

The HBO series Euphoria has captivated audiences since its premiere in 2019, elevating its cast to new heights of fame. However, the show has not been without its controversies and scandals over the years. In the past four years since Season 2 aired in 2022, Euphoria has tragically lost several cast members. Angus Cloud died of an overdose at the age of 25 in July 2023, while Eric Dane passed away at 53 from ALS in February. Executive producer Kevin Turen also died from heart complications at 44 in November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Behind-the-Scenes Allegations Raised Questions About the Show’s Set

Source: HBO Max/YOUTUBE Allegations about the show’s production environment fueled discussions among fans.

Insiders have reported a "toxic" environment behind the scenes, leading to speculation about tensions among the cast. Allegations suggest a feud between leading actresses Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. Director Petra Collins previously alleged that show creator Sam Levinson “copied” her work after she was let go from the project. Collins stated, “A year later, I walked out of my apartment and saw this billboard [for Euphoria], and it’s exactly… a copy of my work. I started crying. I was so shocked.” A source close to Levinson refuted these claims.

Article continues below advertisement

Creative Disputes and Cast Departures

The series has faced criticism from various quarters, including former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, who condemned an animated scene involving him and Harry Styles. Tomlinson tweeted, “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it.” In February 2022, D.A.R.E. criticized the show for allegedly glorifying drug use, prompting Zendaya to respond. She told Entertainment Weekly, “Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life.” She emphasized the intention of helping viewers feel less alone in their experiences. The portrayal of n---- in the series has also raised eyebrows. Sweeney remarked in a February 2022 interview that she felt her n---- contributed to a perception of her not being taken seriously. She expressed her desire for less n---- for her character, Cassie, which Levinson accommodated.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Cast departures and creative disputes added to the drama surrounding ‘Euphoria.’

Reports of a toxic environment on set gained traction in February 2022 when background actors filed complaints about meal neglect and bathroom access. Jacob Elordi initially described filming conditions as “h---,” but later referred to the experience as “an absolute treat.” HBO responded by asserting compliance with safety protocols. Barbie Ferreira’s unexpected departure from the show in August 2022 led to speculation about her disagreements with Levinson. Ferreira shared her emotional goodbye on Instagram, confirming her exit. Hunter Schafer faced backlash for social media activity perceived as critical of the non-binary community. She did not publicly comment on the issue. Sources indicate that Zendaya’s relationship with Levinson has cooled during the hiatus between Seasons 2 and 3, causing concern among fans. Insiders suggest that Zendaya became frustrated with Levinson’s attention to his other project, The Idol.

Article continues below advertisement

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Feud Rumors

Source: MEGA The HBO series drew reports of tensions involving Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

Additionally, political differences reportedly play a role in the rift, as Sweeney identifies as a registered Republican, while Zendaya reportedly prefers to distance herself from that affiliation. However, another insider claims that the feud rumors are exaggerated.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 3 Return Followed Years of Drama and Speculation

Source: HBO Max/YOUTUBE The series’ third season followed years of controversy and speculation.