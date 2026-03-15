Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ioan Gruffudd is in the middle of a legal battle with Alice Evans.

Article continues below advertisement

The ruling followed a contentious trial examining Evans' online conduct toward Gruffudd and his new wife, Australian actress Bianca Wallace, 33. Gruffudd and Evans split in early 2021 after more than two decades together and finalized their divorce in 2023. The former couple share two daughters, Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12. Gruffudd married Wallace in April last year and the couple welcomed a daughter, Mila, in November. Judge Convey said Evans had engaged in a sustained campaign of harassment against Gruffudd and Wallace. He told the court Evans had carried out a "concerted, focused, intentional and caustic campaign of denigration" aimed at the pair. The judge said Evans' behavior had serious consequences. He added her "threats of force and intimidation… caused Ioan to fear for his and Bianca's physical safety."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ioan Gruffudd's new wife is Bianca Wallace.

Article continues below advertisement

The court heard Evans had repeatedly violated a previous restraining order imposed in 2022 requiring her to stay 100 feet away from Gruffudd and Wallace and to avoid posting negative comments about them online. Convey said he was not convinced by Evans' apologies during testimony. "Is it true remorse? I am not persuaded. But it is a positive step forward," he said. One incident cited by the judge involved Evans allegedly confronting Gruffudd in front of their daughters. According to the court, Evans "screamed at Gruffudd at the top of her lungs," and warned she was going to "Amber Heard" him – before telling the girls: "If daddy's creepy with you let me know." The case took an even stranger turn during testimony from Linda Blank, who previously ran Evans' Facebook fan club before later managing a fan page for Gruffudd.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The court heard Alice Evans had repeatedly violated a previous restraining order imposed in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Blank alleged Evans encouraged supporters to target the actor with an unusual form of revenge. Blank told the court: "Alice gave us Ioan's address and encouraged us and other people to send him a bag of dog excrement." She said the idea was to damage Gruffudd's public reputation following the breakdown of the marriage – adding: "She wanted people to think he was the bad guy… running off with Bianca and leaving her and their girls, leaving her destitute." The allegation drew comparisons with the infamous "poopgate" episode from the 2022 defamation trial between Depp, 62, and Heard, 39. During that case Depp testified that human f---- were discovered in his bed in April 2016 after an argument with Heard. Depp told the court he found the incident so shocking it helped mark the end of their marriage. He said discovering the f---- was "so grotesque" he could only laugh and described it as "the last straw." Heard denied responsibility and claimed the f---- came from her teacup Yorkie, Boo, which she said suffered from bowel control problems.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Alice Evans reportedly urged supporters to target Ioan Gruffudd.