Kate Gosselin Never Treated Daughter Hannah Well After She Chose to Live With Estranged Ex-Husband Jon: Source

By:

Sep. 7 2023

Kate Gosselin's relationship with 19-year-old daughter Hannah is distant once again.

The mother-daughter duo have reportedly had a strained bond ever since the sextuplet moved in with her father in 2016, but the two attempted to reconcile earlier this year.

Hannah Gosselin went to live with her dad, Jon, in 2016.

Hannah reportedly spoke with her mother on her birthday and Kate was even spotted attending her and Collin's graduation in June. However, according to a source, they are currently on the outs.

"Hannah has worked hard to have a relationship with her mother, but sadly, Kate has never treated Hannah well after she went to live with her father," an insider dished to a news outlet.

Kate was spotted at Hannah and Collin's graduation, but reportedly completely ignored her son.

The insider clarified that regardless of her tense relationship with her mom, Hannah "will continue to try to build healthy relationships with her [other] siblings," including twin sisters Mady and Cara, as well as sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel.

"Now that her siblings will finally have some space from Kate, they will have more of an opportunity to thrive as brothers and sisters," the insider explained.

Kate Gosselin with daughters Madelyn and Cara.

This comes after OK! reported that Jon also has "high hopes" that he will be able to reconnect with his six estranged children once they are "out of the house" for college where Kate "can no longer push her agenda."

"Jon has reached out to his kids on many holidays and birthdays, but while the kids are still living at home with Kate, he has never heard back from them," a source said at the time. "He realizes it will take time, but he will do everything to make up for lost years together."

Source: OK!

Jon himself also confirmed that he will "never give up" trying to repair his broken bonds with his kids.

"I’m hoping with social media that maybe they might reach out to me at some point," he said. "The door is always open to rekindle any kind of relationship. I've tried for years for any interaction with any of my other kids, but nothing yet."

The source spoke with The Sun about Hannah and Kate's relationship.

