Jon Gosselin Has 'High Hopes' He Can Rebuild Relationships With His Kids Once They Move Away From Estranged Ex-Wife Kate

Source: mega
Sep. 5 2023, Published 7:57 p.m. ET

Jon Gosselin's relationship with four of his sextuplets have suffered in the years since his tumultuous divorce from his estranged ex-wife, Kate.

Despite having had full custody of Hannah and Collin, the former TLC star admitted that he hasn't spoken with Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel since 2018, even though he's made repeated attempts to contact them.

johnkidsjpg
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Jon Gosselin has been estranged from his twin daughters and four of his sextuplets for many years.

"Jon has reached out to his kids on many holidays and birthdays, but while the kids are still living at home with Kate, he has never heard back from them," a source spilled to a news outlet.

"He has high hopes that as soon as they are all out of the house and Kate can no longer push her agenda, he can begin to rebuild a relationship," the source continued. "He realizes it will take time, but he will do everything to make up for lost years together."

kate gosselin kids
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Jon has made it clear that he is looking to rekindle a relationship with his kids and has reached out to them via social media.

Jon has continued to open up about his strained relationships with his children this past year, often implying that their mother has made fixing things with them very difficult.

"There was so much angst between Kate and I and my kids are pleasers, they wanted to please their mom," he explained in a past interview. "I always wanted to talk to all of my kids, but I didn't want to put them in an awkward position because Kate didn't want them talking to me."

kate gosselin
Source: mega

Kate Gosselin is currently believed to be working as a nurse in North Carolina.

"I didn't do parental alienation on my side, but she definitely did on her side, but now they are adults they may not be influenced as much by her, and management and all those things," he added at the time.

The 46-year-old also confessed that he hasn't spoken to his twins, Mady and Cara, in roughly nine years.

Despite the difficulties, Jon claimed he "will never give up trying to talk to my children," noting that "the door is always open to rekindle any kind of relationship."

Source: OK!

The source spoke with The Sun about Jon's hope for a future with all of his kids.

