Jon Gosselin Has 'High Hopes' He Can Rebuild Relationships With His Kids Once They Move Away From Estranged Ex-Wife Kate

"I didn't do parental alienation on my side, but she definitely did on her side, but now they are adults they may not be influenced as much by her, and management and all those things," he added at the time.

The 46-year-old also confessed that he hasn't spoken to his twins, Mady and Cara, in roughly nine years.

Despite the difficulties, Jon claimed he "will never give up trying to talk to my children," noting that "the door is always open to rekindle any kind of relationship."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!