EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals Real — And Very 'Paranoid' — Reason Donald Trump Is Intent on Butchering the CIA Source: MEGA Donald Trump is reportedly overhauling the CIA because he thinks they are spying on him. Aaron Tinney June 20 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump allegedly plans to gut the CIA.

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Pulte, a former Florida real estate executive, now temporarily oversees 18 intelligence agencies, including the CIA and FBI, and has been tasked with beginning a broad reduction in personnel before a permanent replacement is appointed. Trump has repeatedly argued that intelligence agencies grew too large during the administrations of Obama and Biden, and has publicly called for significant downsizing. A source told us: "Trump believes too many people were hired during the Obama and Biden years, and he does not trust where their loyalties lie. His biggest concern is that parts of the intelligence community could be gathering information on him or working against him politically. That's why he wants trusted people reviewing the agencies immediately."

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Source: MEGA The shake-up has already triggered criticism from some Republican lawmakers.

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Another insider said: "This intelligence community purge is driven by Trump's deep suspicion that career officials embedded during previous administrations could be spying on the president or obstructing his plans. Trump sees Bill Pulte's temporary appointment as a chance to move quickly and remove people he views as risks before a permanent intelligence chief takes over. A lot of officials brought in during Obama and Biden's time are expected to be culled." The shake-up has already triggered criticism from some Republican lawmakers, although Pulte's status as acting director allows him to avoid the Senate confirmation process, which would normally accompany such a powerful appointment. Trump has made little secret of his desire to shrink the intelligence community, arguing many positions are unnecessary and agencies have become unwieldy.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump wants to shrink the intelligence community.

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"I'd like to see it smaller. I think there are a lot of people in there that shouldn't be there," Trump has declared about the U.S. intelligence community. The president also said he wanted Pulte to begin dismissing personnel immediately despite the temporary nature of his appointment. "You're less shackled," Trump said. "It sort of gives you more power, you know, for a somewhat limited period of time." Trump also suggested substantial restructuring should take place before a permanent director of national intelligence is selected. "Frankly, it might be good for him to shake it up before people come," he said.

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"Because, if (Pulte) reduced the size, in conjunction with me... and in conjunction with possibly the person coming in... he can do a lot of the hard work and we wouldn't have to saddle somebody that goes in," he added. As acting director of national intelligence, Pulte is responsible for overseeing intelligence briefings provided to the president and managing a budget of more than $100 billion spread across multiple agencies. The role also gives him authority over the declassification of sensitive government documents. Trump has insisted reviewing classified material connected to the 2020 presidential election and allegations of voter fraud remains a priority.

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Source: MEGA Tulsi Gabbard recently resigned.