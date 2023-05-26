Nasty Feud Explodes: Oasis Rocker Noel Gallagher Calls Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend a 'Slack-Jawed F***wit'
Noel Gallagher put Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Matty Healy, on blast!
In a recent interview, the Oasis singer was asked about previous comments made by the pop sensation's controversial love interest — and he didn't hold back.
"Did you hear what Matty Healy of the 1975 said about Oasis a few months ago?" Gallagher was asked in the interview.
"Oh, that f****** slack-jawed f***wit. What did he say?" the musician responded.
"Among other things, he said, 'Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?'" the interviewer said, relaying Healy’s comment to Gallagher.
"He would never be able to imagine it," the 55-year-old said. "He needs to go over how s*** his band is and split up."
In February, The 1975 frontman made a public statement about an Oasis reunion, with the "Robbers" vocalist suggesting brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher should get over their feud, "grow up, headline Glastonbury" and "have a laugh."
Gallagher isn't the only one who has had choice words for 34-year-old, as Swift's fans also don't love his commentary.
Swifties recently slammed her newest lover online due to his controversial and crude past, which includes him verbally assaulting rapper Ice Spice, who Swift conveniently just announced a collab with.
Although fans may not be convinced that Healy is a good guy, the "All Too Well" songwriter seems to be head over heels for her latest man.
As OK! previously reported, at her Saturday, May 20, concert on the Eras tour, the Grammy winner shared a special message with the packed stadium.
"I kind of feel like telling you, I don't know, I've just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before," she told everyone at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
"And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It's not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she gushed.
While her new beau was not spotted at her Foxborough shows, he was previously seen at the Nashville and Philadelphia legs of her tour. The pair have also been caught packing on the PDA in NYC, including an outing at celebrity hotspot Casa Cipriani.
