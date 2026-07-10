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Irina Shayk Shows Off Her Toned Figure in Barely-There Bikinis for Sultry Summer Photo Dump

Irina Shayk
Source: MEGA,@irinashayk/instagram

Irina Shayk flaunted her physique on social media.

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July 10 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

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Irina Shayk wore practically nothing in a swoon-worthy summer photo dump, leaving fans’ jaws on the floor.

The 40-year-old model posted a series of bikini photos on Instagram on Friday, July 10, captioning the pictures “do-nothing summer.”

In one shot, Shayk posed in a skimpy green bikini, showing off her toned abs. In another, Shayk lay naked in a bathtub with only dozens of rose petals covering her curves.

A third showed the mother-of-one wearing a tiny white bikini with nothing but a patterned sarong covering her slim lower half.

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The Internet's Reaction

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Irina Shayk
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

Irina Shayk posed in a skimpy green bikini while flaunting her luxurious summer plans.

Commenters were obsessed with the inside look into Shayk’s luxurious summer plans and chimed in via the comments section to sing her praises.

“The most beautiful woman and model on the planet,” one fan wrote.

“So dreamy,” another added.

“Doesn’t get much more awesome than this,” a third chimed in.

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Irina Shayk
Source: MEGA,@irinashayk/instagram

In one photo, Irina Shayk's nude body was covered only by rose petals.

Many fans reacted to one particular snap in the middle of the photo dump where Shayk appeared to be reading a book about maintaining a slim figure.

“Irina's figure is gorgeous,” one commenter said. “Now this book will be sold out.”

“Judging by Irina's figure, the book is really working,” a second commented.

“If I start reading this same book, will I have the same gorgeous figure?” another joked.

The rest of the summer photos featured jaw-dropping views from the model’s luxurious vacations and snaps of her simple, yet chic style.

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Irina Shayk
Source: MEGA,@irinashayk/instagram

Irina Shayk posed in a skimpy white bikini top and patterned sarong.

Shayk has spoken in the past about how she keeps herself in tip-top shape while balancing a busy career and being a mom to her 9-year-old daughter, Lea, whom she shares with her ex Bradley Cooper.

“I do work out five times a week, but I'm never dieting," she said. "I try to be healthy because to be happy and healthy on the inside shows on the outside."

However, she told Women’s Health she credits a great deal of her envy-worthy look to “good genes” and a fast metabolism.

Irina Shayk
Source: @irinashayk/instagram

Irina Shayk has called her ex Bradley Cooper an 'amazing dad.'

Even as a model, Shayk has said she tries to shield herself and her daughter from unfair beauty standards that are often pushed in the industry.

"I just feel like there are so many beauty standards out there I try to protect my daughter from," she expressed.

Shayk and the movie star, 51, began dating in 2015 before splitting up in 2019.

Despite their differences, Shayk has called Cooper “the most amazing dad.”

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