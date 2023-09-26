Mark Meadows Got Drunk for the First Time After Mistakenly Chugging 3 White Claws at the White House, New Book Claims
Mark Meadows accidentally tried alcohol for the first time one morning at the White House in front of "faithful Mormon" Russ Vought, according to his ex-aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, who detailed the slip-up in her memoir, Enough.
The incident occurred after the former White House Chief of Staff reportedly mistook White Claw — which has 4.5 percent alcohol content — for a typical sparkling water drink.
"As a dedicated and faithful Southern Baptist, Mark had never drunk an alcoholic beverage in his life — until mid-November 2020," Hutchinson wrote in her tell-all tome, which hit shelves on Tuesday, September 26.
The 27-year-old claimed that by the time she noticed the mistake and asked Meadows how much of the beverage he'd had, he held up his can and told her, "This one's about halfway empty," before showing her his trashcan, which had three other empty cans in it.
"I know you girls keep my fridge stocked with sparkling water, so I went and got one. I sat back down and took a sip and thought, 'Wow, this is real good!' I looked at it and saw it was Blackberry, and thought, 'The girls never got me this one before,'" Hutchinson recalled Meadows telling her in the memoir.
"I liked it a lot and drank it pretty quick, and went and got another. Grapefruit! Another new flavor," the excerpt continued. "Then I got a third, and I remembered I hadn't offered Russ one, so I did, and he looked at me all weird and said no."
- Donald Trump Refused to Wear a Face Mask During the Pandemic Because They'd Get 'Covered in Bronzer,' Former Aide Claims
- Trump! Giuliani! See the Shocking Mugshots From Georgia Indictment Arrests
- Mike Pence Is the 'One Guy That Can Convict Donald Trump' for His Efforts to Overturn the 2020 Election, Bill O'Reilly Claims
Hutchinson wrote that Meadows didn't realize that he'd been drinking alcohol until Vought, who served as the White House budget director at the time, joked to him, "I know times are hard now, but are they really that bad?"
The former aide continued to quote Meadows' alleged words, penning: "My head started feeling funny, and I look down at the can and saw that it was alcohol. I'm drinking alcohol on a Monday morning, and I've never even had a drink before."
This funny White House anecdote comes as Meadows faces far more serious offenses than accidentally drinking on the job. As OK! previously reported, Donald Trump was hit with 13 felony counts in connection with his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
The embattled ex-prez was indicted alongside 18 other co-defendants, including Meadows. The 64-year-old received two felony counts for racketeering and soliciting a violation of an oath by a public officer.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges on Tuesday, September 5.
Business Insider reported the excerpts of Hutchinson's book.