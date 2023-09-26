Mark Meadows Got Drunk for the First Time After Mistakenly Chugging 3 White Claws at the White House, New Book Claims

Mark Meadows accidentally tried alcohol for the first time one morning at the White House in front of "faithful Mormon" Russ Vought , according to his ex-aide, Cassidy Hutchinson , who detailed the slip-up in her memoir, Enough.

The 27-year-old claimed that by the time she noticed the mistake and asked Meadows how much of the beverage he'd had, he held up his can and told her, "This one's about halfway empty," before showing her his trashcan, which had three other empty cans in it.

"As a dedicated and faithful Southern Baptist, Mark had never drunk an alcoholic beverage in his life — until mid-November 2020," Hutchinson wrote in her tell-all tome, which hit shelves on Tuesday, September 26.

"I know you girls keep my fridge stocked with sparkling water, so I went and got one. I sat back down and took a sip and thought, 'Wow, this is real good!' I looked at it and saw it was Blackberry, and thought, 'The girls never got me this one before,'" Hutchinson recalled Meadows telling her in the memoir.

"I liked it a lot and drank it pretty quick, and went and got another. Grapefruit! Another new flavor," the excerpt continued. "Then I got a third, and I remembered I hadn't offered Russ one, so I did, and he looked at me all weird and said no."