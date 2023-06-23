Kroy Biermann Reports Alleged 'Kidnapping' of Son As Kim Zolciak Divorce Gets Vicious
It's officially war between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.
According to police records obtained by Radar, the former Atlanta Falcons player placed a strange call to police on June 16, alleging The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was involved in a scheme to kidnap one of their sons.
"Son was dropped off with a woman named Aleese," the documents read. “Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo.”
That ring in particular was the third out of five calls made to authorities that day from the Georgia home the estranged pair are still residing in together with their children Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
The first correspondence with police was placed to the Milton, Georgia Police Department that day at 6:24 p.m. but the “person” immediately “disconnected." The second call came in at 6:25 p.m. and was classified as a possible “domestic” dispute but no further details were provided.
Following the stage kidnapping claim, a fourth dial to the authorities happened at a mere 14 seconds later with Zolciak alleging her: “Husband stole (a) bag.”
The final call came in at 6:28 p.m., where either "Tardy for the Party" singer or Biermann — it was unclear which of the two — let the police know that he or she “doesn’t need police at this time and will call back.”
Tensions between Zolciak and the ex athlete have been at an all-time high after both parties filed for divorce — where they also requested sole custody of their children — in May after being married for 11 years.
"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," an insider explained. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They’re even bickering over knickknacks. Kim’s being petty and Kroy’s being a jerk."
"The feeling among their friends is there’s no need for all this unpleasantness and they need to stop using their kids in their legal wrangling," the source continued. "It’s not healthy."