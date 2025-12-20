Is Taylor Swift's Song 'CANCELLED!' Really About Her Dead Friendship With Scandal-Mired Blake Lively?

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift ignited a storm of speculation with the release of her 12th studio album, after the track "CANCELLED!" went viral within hours of dropping – and OK! now has the inside track on the growing mystery over its meaning. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter, known for her autobiographical lyrics and meticulous attention to detail, released her The Life of a Showgirl record in October, with Google Trends showing five of the top 10 global searches soon after were for her song lyrics. Swift's music has long invited public scrutiny, from tracks fans insist are about her early heartbreaks with Joe Jonas and John Mayer to more recent love songs addressing her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce, 36, and his sexual prowess.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are reportedly feuding.

Yet it is "CANCELLED!" that is still dominating conversation, with fans and commentators speculating it addresses Swift's ongoing estranged friendship with actress Blake Lively, 38. For months, reports have suggested Swift and Lively's friendship suffered after the actress became embroiled in a sexual harassment and smear campaign lawsuit against her former costar actor Justin Baldoni, which Swift was briefly dragged into. Baldoni's legal team attempted to subpoena Swift for access to personal messages, claiming they were relevant to the case, but the request was dismissed.

Source: MEGA Blake Lively subpoenaed Taylor Swift in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Swift has consistently denied any involvement beyond licensing a song for the It Ends With Us soundtrack. In "CANCELLED!" she sings, "They stood by me, Before my exoneration, They believed I was innocent, So I'm not here for judgment, no." Insiders tell us those lyrics depict solidarity with friends who have been unfairly criticised in the public eye. Observers also note many lines appear to echo Lively's legal and media struggles, while also reinforcing Swift's long-standing loyalty to those who supported her during her 2016 public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

A music industry insider said: "Taylor has always drawn from her personal life, but her lyrics frequently comment on those around her. 'CANCELLED!' is unmistakably about loyalty in the face of public scrutiny, and many fans see clear connections to Blake Lively based on the timing and circumstances." Another source familiar with Swift's circle added: "Blake has consistently stood by Taylor. Their friendship has remained strong and understated over the years, and this song feels like a nod to that steadfast loyalty. It's about supporting friends even when the world is against them."

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's 'CANCELLED!' indicates that she values 'loyalty,' a source claims.

Critics have praised the track for its raw honesty and unapologetic stance. Lyrics such as: "Good thing I like my friends cancelled, I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal… Welcome to my underworld, Where it gets quite dark, At least you know exactly who your friends are, They're the ones with matching scars" have been interpreted as both a personal manifesto and a defense of those unfairly maligned by media scrutiny. Fans on social media are continuing to dissect the song, noting references such as "tone-deaf" may refer to the criticism leveled at Lively during the press tour for It Ends With Us – now a point of contention in the ongoing trial, set for May 2026. Some say the actress' remarks during the promo chats about domestic violence were too toned down, despite that being the movie's theme.

Source: MEGA Blake Lively is currently engaged in a lawsuit with former costar Justin Baldoni.