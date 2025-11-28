Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman Allegedly Witnessed Ryan Reynolds Berate Justin Baldoni About 'Fat Shaming' Wife Blake Lively

Article continues below advertisement

The filings, obtained by an outlet, claimed Baldoni visited Lively and Reynolds’ New York City apartment on April 25, 2023. During that visit, Reynolds allegedly “unloaded” on him, telling Baldoni it was “horrible” to ask a woman about her weight. The couple allegedly accused the Alladin star of “fat shaming,” resulting in Baldoni being “completely embarrassed” and ending up apologizing through tears, the documents claim. Swift and Jackman were said to be present for the heated moment.

Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman were reportedly present during the confrontation.

These claims surfaced as more behind-the-scenes drama from the It Ends With Us set continues to spill into the legal fight. In a resurfaced video from filming, Baldoni told Lively, "I think it’s pretty hot. S---," before pointing out she had something in her teeth and asking for a toothpick.

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds allegedly confronted Justin Baldoni about a comment regarding Blake Lively’s weight.

He then made an unclear comment about costar Jenny Slate and repeated, "Sorry, I missed the sexual harassment training." The video ended with Baldoni looking directly into the camera and rolling his eyes. According to a filed motion, his attorney said Baldoni was apologizing "if his remark was inappropriate."

Lively reportedly responded that it was "all good," although her voice isn’t heard in the recording. Baldoni’s legal team also argued that the “s---” comment was “entirely unremarkable,” noting that the Gossip Girl alum wasn’t “scantily clad,” but wearing a fleece onesie during the exchange. Another twist emerged on November 13 when shocking footage was released showing Lively allegedly improvising a kiss during a May 2023 scene.

Source: MEGA Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and a smear campaign, which he denies.

The one-minute deleted clip was included in Wayfarer Studios’ motion for summary judgment. Baldoni’s lawyers claimed, "She herself added to the script, in which her character kissed Baldoni's character in every take, although there was no kiss in the script," adding that Lively "oversaw" the moment.

However, Lively had previously told producers there would be "no more improvising of kissing" once filming resumed after the January 2024 strike.

Source: MEGA Both parties are expected to testify when the case goes to trial in March 2026.

Baldoni’s team insisted it never happened in the first place. "Lively also complains that there was inappropriate and improvised kissing during the first period of filming, before the strike break. But in fact, the only two kissing scenes filmed during the initial filming period were both scenes that included kisses as written in the script. These kissing scenes were not improvised," they argued in a January complaint.