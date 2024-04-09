Rebel Wilson Declares She'll Never Work With Sacha Baron Cohen Again After Claiming Actor Assaulted Her on Set
Rebel Wilson recently blasted Sacha Baron Cohen for making her feel uncomfortable while working together on The Brother's Grimbsy, and it looks like she will never cross paths with him again.
During the April 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked how much money she'd take to work with the Borat star in the future.
"No money ever," she replied. "I have now a no a---holes policy with work."
Cohen continued to throw out numbers at her, saying: "Twenty million? Thirty million? Fifty million?" However, Wilson, 44, shook her head and said she has no interest in collaborating.
As OK! previously reported, Wilson released her new memoir, Rebel Rising, on April 2, where she revealed working with the comedian, 52, left her with a sour taste in her mouth.
After the Cats star exposed him, Cohen attempted to intervene.
"I wrote about an a------ in my book. Now, said a------ is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers," Wilson — who has a law degree from the University of New South Wales — wrote on her Instagram Story in late March. "He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."
"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Rebel wrote in a March 24 Instagram Story. "The ‘a--hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."
For his part, Cohen fired back at the allegations. “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” a rep for Cohen told Us Weekly on Monday, March 25.
To make matters worse, Cohen and Isla Fisher announced they were going their separate ways days after Wilson's tell-all was released.
However, the pair's split has "nothing to do" with the Pitch Perfect's star recent allegations, a source claimed.
“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” an insider dished to Us Weekly. “They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”