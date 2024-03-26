Rebel Wilson Declares She Won't Be 'Bullied or Threatened' by Sacha Baron Cohen as He Tries to Stop Her Memoir From Being Released
Rebel Wilson is feeling grateful despite her bitter feud with former costar Sacha Baron Cohen.
On Tuesday, March 26, the Pitch Perfect actress, 44, once again addressed ongoing drama surrounding the upcoming release of her memoir, Rebel Rising, just days after she exposed Cohen as the "a------" detailed in one chapter of her book.
"Thanks so much to everyone who has sent gorgeous messages of support in the last few days and to those who shared with me their stories of this a------," Wilson expressed via her Instagram Story, as she declared: "Don’t worry I won’t be bullied or threatened by this guy! And am working hard behind the scenes to make sure my book comes out!"
"Ps my book is not ABOUT this guy – this is one chapter!" the Senior Year star noted.
Wilson's update is the latest public jab between the former costars, who worked alongside one another on the set of the 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.
On Sunday, March 22, the blonde beauty came forward to directly name-drop the Borat actor after emphasizing her refusal to be "bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers."
- Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Fit Physique In Hot Pink Dress At BFI Luminous Gala — Photos
- Rebel Wilson Jokes She's 'Not Going To Be Funny' Hosting 75th Annual BAFTA Awards Since She's 'No Longer Fat' After Massive Weight Loss Journey
- Comeback: Lea Michelle Earns Six Standing Ovations For 'Funny Girl' On Broadway After 'Glee' Scandal
"The 'a------' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen," she revealed.
Wilson initially kept quiet about the identity of the individual when she vented to her 11.1 million Instagram followers about the legal action Cohen continues to try to take against her after learning he was portrayed negatively in her upcoming transcript.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I wrote about an a------ in my book. Now, said a------ is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth," stated The Hustle actress, who notably has a degree in law herself.
In response to Wilson's allegations, Cohen denied ever treating the Australian actress poorly, as his rep claimed: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."
Rebel Rising hits shelves on Tuesday, April 2, and is decribed as a story that "follows Rebel Wilson’s incredible journey of 'making it,' constantly questioning, 'Am I good enough? Will I ever find love? Will I ever change and become healthy?'"
"Rebel writes for the first time about the most personal and important moments in her life — from fertility issues, weight gain and loss, sexuality, overcoming shyness, rejections, and, well...okay there’s at least one story thrown in about Brad Pitt! It’s all here. This memoir shows us how to love ourselves while making us laugh uncontrollably," the message concluded.