Ivana Trump's NYC Townhouse Gets $4 Million Price Cut After Almost 1 Year on the Market — See Inside the Luxe Estate
More than a year has passed since Ivana Trump died at age 73 in July 2022, but her Manhattan townhouse is still for sale.
The 8,725-square-foot Upper East Side abode was put on the market that November for $26.5 million, but on Thursday, September 7, the price was slashed by 15 percent, now sitting at $22.5 million.
The pad, which the socialite purchased in 1992 for $2.5 million, features a garden, pink marble bathroom, library and plenty of glitzy accents.
The five-bedroom property may be a somber reminder for some, as Donald Trump's first ex-wife succumbed to her injuries after falling down a staircase in the home on July 14. When authorities arrived around noon, she was "unconscious and unresponsive" and pronounced dead at the scene.
Her official cause of death was listed as "blunt impact injuries to her torso."
Eerily enough, the mom-of-three's pal Nikki Haskell predicted her untimely death.
"I think about it all the time. It was so unnecessary for her to die," she told a news outlet after the tragedy. "I told her it was extremely important to get someone to live in the house with her. I said, 'God forbid you fall down those stairs.'"
Ivana's funeral was held in NYC on July 20 of last year and was attended by the former POTUS, their three kids — Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka — Melania Trump, Barron Trump and more.
Ivanka marked the one-year anniversary of her mother's death with an Instagram post.
"Today marks one year since my mom passed," she wrote. "Her illuminating and immeasurable imprint on our lives remains with us every day. Miss you more than you know mama."
As OK! reported, the fashion designer was buried at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, but recent photos showed that her unkempt gravestone was surrounded by weeds.
