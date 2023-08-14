Ivana Trump's Unkempt Gravesite Covered in Weeds 1 Year After Her Death

While their two sons have held steadfast in actively supporting the ex-POTUS' bid for the 2024 election, the former beauty pageant queen decided to take a step back from politics to focus on raising her three kids with husband Jared Kushner.

However, the businessman said he didn't want his daughter and son-in-law involved in his campaign anyway.

"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it — too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond," he wrote in a December 2022 Truth Social post.