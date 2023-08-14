Ivana Trump's Unkempt Gravesite Covered in Weeds 1 Year After Her Death
Ivana Trump's gravesite has become so unkempt that it's barely visible to the naked eye.
The businesswoman was buried at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, in July 2022, and photos make it seem like her tombstone has been largely ignored ever since.
In the snaps, the grave is surrounded by overgrown grass and weeds, some of which are covering portions of the plaque. The area has also been roped off so people aren't currently allowed to come and pay their respects, though it's unclear why.
Donald Trump has been spotted at the golf club on countless occasions this year, and multiple athletes have bee there for the LIV Golf Tournament.
This past July, Ivanka Trump paid tribute to her mother on the one-year anniversary of her death.
"Today marks one year since my mom passed," she wrote on Instagram alongside several throwback photos. "Her illuminating and immeasurable imprint on our lives remains with us every day. Miss you more than you know mama."
On that day, an insider said, "Ivanka is spending precious time with her husband and her children, doing what she loves most, being a mother. She feels there is no better way to honor her late mother than to nurture and love on her own children."
Ivanka's brother Donald Trump Jr. marked the occasion by posting an old white and black photo, which he captioned, "We miss you mom." Donald and Ivana also shared son Eric.
While their two sons have held steadfast in actively supporting the ex-POTUS' bid for the 2024 election, the former beauty pageant queen decided to take a step back from politics to focus on raising her three kids with husband Jared Kushner.
However, the businessman said he didn't want his daughter and son-in-law involved in his campaign anyway.
"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it — too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond," he wrote in a December 2022 Truth Social post.
Daily Mail obtained the photos of the gravesite.