Ivanka Trump 'Honoring' Late Mom Ivana on Anniversary of Death by Spending 'Precious Time' With Her Kids
July 14 is an emotional day for the Trump family after Ivana died at the age of 73 on July 14, 2022.
On the anniversary of her mom's death, Ivanka Trump is leaning on her loved ones, as a source shared with a news outlet: “Ivanka is spending precious time with her husband and her children, doing what she loves most, being a mother."
"She feels there is no better way to honor her late mother than to nurture and love on her own children," the insider added.
Ivanka also took to Instagram to share a tribute for her dad's former wife, writing alongside a carousel of Ivana: "Today marks one year since my mom passed. Her illuminating and immeasurable imprint on our lives remains with us every day. Miss you more than you know mama."
Ivana shared Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric with ex-husband Donald Trump.
Since losing her mom last year after she fell down a flight of stairs inside her New York City home, Ivanka has been prioritizing her own family, choosing to take a step back from politics to focus on husband Jared Kushner and their brood: Arabella Rose, 11, Joseph Frederick, 9, and Theodore James, 7.
"While it has only been a year since Ivana passed, her role as both a remarkable mother and grandmother has left an illuminating and immeasurable impact on their lives and will forever be remembered," the source explained, as Ivanka even accepted a presidential award on her mother's behalf that illuminated Ivana's dedication to Czech culture in October 2022.
Ivana's friend also spoke out on the emotional anniversary, insisting her fatal fall could have been preventable if she wasn't so stubborn.
"It was so unnecessary for her to die," the socialite's best friend Nikki Haskel said in an interview.
The day before Ivana died, Haskel claimed, "I told her it was extremely important to get someone to live in the house with her. I said, 'God forbid you fall down those stairs.'"
Ivana was found the following day unresponsive on her staircase, with her cause of death having been ruled as "blunt force trauma" to her torso.
Ivanka honored her mom back in February on what would've been her 74th birthday, taking to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her mom.
Calling her, "the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew," Ivanka penned: "She lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest. I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many. Happy Birthday, Mama. Love you and miss you every day. xx."
A source told People about how Ivanka was spending the emotional day.