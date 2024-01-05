'Crime Family': Ivanka Trump Called Out for Enjoying Lavish Ski Vacation After Donald Trump Was Named in Jeffrey Epstein Documents

Trump's name was mentioned four times, specifically in a May 2016 deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, who said she was around him from 2001 to 2006.

While flying on one of Epstein's planes, Sjoberg said they stopped in Atlantic City due to the pilot's instructions.

“Jeffrey said, Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to — I don’t recall the name of the casino, but — we’ll go to the casino," she recounted.