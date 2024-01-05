'Crime Family': Ivanka Trump Called Out for Enjoying Lavish Ski Vacation After Donald Trump Was Named in Jeffrey Epstein Documents
Ivanka Trump and her family seemed unbothered on Thursday, January 4 — the same day her father, Donald Trump, was named in Jeffrey Epstein documents.
"New Year, New Memories ❄️🎿," the blonde beauty captioned a video of her brood out on the slopes via Instagram.
However, some people couldn't believe she's ignoring what her father is going through.
One person wrote, "Daddy’s going to Prison…can’t wait until an investigation is opened on the Saudi payoff! Daddy is listed on Epstein’s flight logs," while another stated, "America’s Crime Family."
A third person added, "All that fresh air won’t clear away the stench of your family’s corruption."
While some people slammed Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, others were thrilled to see the pair with their three children: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.
"Happy New Year. Such a beautiful family," while another said, "👏❤️🔥 your family is amazing ⛷️."
"Beautiful Family! ❄️❤️🤍🥰❄️🤍❤️," a third person gushed.
As OK! previously reported, the newly unsealed documents are from Virginia Giuffre's settled 2015 defamation lawsuit against Epstein's former accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking women and girls for Epstein.
Trump's name was mentioned four times, specifically in a May 2016 deposition of Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, who said she was around him from 2001 to 2006.
While flying on one of Epstein's planes, Sjoberg said they stopped in Atlantic City due to the pilot's instructions.
“Jeffrey said, Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to — I don’t recall the name of the casino, but — we’ll go to the casino," she recounted.
Donald's niece Mary Trump also shared more insight about her uncle's relationship with the disgraced businessman, who died by suicide in 2019.
"Donald was very close to Epstein in the '90s," she wrote in her Substack blog, The Good in Us. "Defenders of Donald say there's no connection between Donald and young girls. Perhaps it's because the media doesn't highlight them."
Trump's campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, told Newsweek that Mary's claims, as well as those in the Epstein documents detailing the former president's relationship with the convicted pedophile, were "thoroughly debunked."