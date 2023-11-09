Donald Trump Trashes the Biden Family at Florida Rally: 'My Kids Aren't So Spoiled'

"Just like the Cuban regime, The Biden regime is trying to put their political opponents in jail, shutting down free speech, taking bribes and kickbacks to enrich themselves and their very spoiled children," he told the crowd." My children aren’t so spoiled, are they, huh?"

"Rigging and cheating in elections, using the fake news media to cover up their colossal incompetence and stupidity," he continued. "What they have[been] doing, what they’ve done to our country. Nobody can even believe it."