Donald Trump Trashes the Biden Family at Florida Rally: 'My Kids Aren't So Spoiled'
Donald Trump heaped insults on political rival President Joe Biden and his family while speaking at a Florida rally.
On Wednesday night, November 9, the embattled ex-prez — who is currently facing a $250 million fraud lawsuit and 91 felony charges — accused President Biden of interfering with the 2024 election after making a dig at his kids.
"Just like the Cuban regime, The Biden regime is trying to put their political opponents in jail, shutting down free speech, taking bribes and kickbacks to enrich themselves and their very spoiled children," he told the crowd." My children aren’t so spoiled, are they, huh?"
"Rigging and cheating in elections, using the fake news media to cover up their colossal incompetence and stupidity," he continued. "What they have[been] doing, what they’ve done to our country. Nobody can even believe it."
"And using the fear tactics of a police state, because that’s what we’ve become to persecute Christians and especially Catholics," he added, although President Biden is also openly Catholic.
Despite their father's claims, his children may disagree with him. Several years ago, the former POTUS' eldest children, Donald Jr., 45, and Ivanka, 42, admitted to being "spoiled" by their privileged upbringing in a candid interview.
Donald Jr. told the outlet that they were "spoiled the right way. Spoiled with great experiences, great surroundings, and incredible environments that really allowed us to see other incredible people and really try to emulate that."
Ivanka also described their childhood as not being "the most traditional," adding they were "surrounded by great privilege and we had amazing opportunity."
The mother-of-three — who shares Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 7, with husband Jared Kushner — said that she realized she was "given a lot of responsibility [within The Trump Organization] early on ... without having earned it, necessarily."
This comes after Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump all took the stand and testified in their father's high profile fraud trial in New York.
While her brothers made their court appearances last week, Ivanka was called as a witness on Wednesday, November 8, after her petition to delay her testimony was denied.
During questioning, Ivanka was frequently asked to "speak up" or "move closer to the microphone" so that she could be heard. It was also reported that she answered with "I do not recall" more than 30 times in two hours.
Ivanka and Donald Jr. spoke with People about their upbringings.