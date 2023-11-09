Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Ivanka Trump's Court Appearance Looked Like 'a Commercial for Pantene': 'If You Want to Stay in the Will, You Have to Look Good'
Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but share his thoughts about Ivanka Trump's day in court on Wednesday, November 8, when she was called in to testify in her father Donald Trump's ongoing $250 million fraud trial.
During the trial, the 42-year-old repeated "I don't recall" over 30 times when she was asked about her father's allegedly shady financial situation. (Donald, 77, is being accused of inflating his assets in order to secure loans and do business.)
“I’m not involved with his personal financial statements,” she told the court. “I didn’t know about his personal statements, per se, other than what you showed me.”
“On the stand, Ivanka repeatedly answered ‘I don’t recall,’ ‘I don’t recall,’ ‘I don’t recall,’” the comedian, 55, quipped during the Wednesday, November 8, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Which is a phrase she picked up from her father whenever Eric asked when his birthday was.”
Additionally, the host brought up how the blonde beauty looked like she spent hours getting ready for her appearance in front of the cameras, saying that she even arrived with "a serious blowout."
“It’s like she’s set to shoot a commercial for Pantene or something. If you want to stay in the will, you have to look good,” he added. “That’s the rule.”
As OK! previously reported, Jimmy wasn't the only one to make fun of Ivanka, as many people pointed out how she needed to be home for her kids, though she looked picture-perfect for her outing.
"We’re all relieved that girlfriend found a sitter," one user joked, while another quipped, "I hope the four babysitters and six nannies on her staff were not overwhelmed."
"Perhaps one of her 5 hairdressers carved out some time to drop them off while Ivanka’s beautician team worked on her this morning," a third suggested, and a fourth added, "The time she spent with a stylist, hair and make-up artists likely exceeds the length of a school day."
Ivanka claimed it was tough for her to travel during the school week, but CNN's Maggie Haberman wasn't buying the excuse either.
"I think lots of parents with three children still are forced to go to court, and don’t ... just in various cases, describe it as an undue hardship, especially somebody with the means that she has," she stated. "But I think that it is not surprising to see her trying to delay."
"Don’t forget that Ivanka Trump’s testimony, before the House Select Committee, that was investigating January 6th, was played at a public hearing," she added. "It infuriated former President Trump. I think this creates the potential for some moments that would be, again, very uncomfortable for Ivanka Trump."