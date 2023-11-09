Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Ivanka Trump's Court Appearance Looked Like 'a Commercial for Pantene': 'If You Want to Stay in the Will, You Have to Look Good'

Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but share his thoughts about Ivanka Trump's day in court on Wednesday, November 8, when she was called in to testify in her father Donald Trump's ongoing $250 million fraud trial.

During the trial, the 42-year-old repeated "I don't recall" over 30 times when she was asked about her father's allegedly shady financial situation. (Donald, 77, is being accused of inflating his assets in order to secure loans and do business.)