'Breathtaking Entitlement': Mary Trump Mocks Cousin Ivanka for Trying to Get Out of Testifying at Daddy Donald's Fraud Trial

Ivanka claimed "undue hardship" as the reason for not being able to stand trial, citing that the court appearance would fall "in the middle of a school week."

The judge denied her request to delay her testimony.

"I think it just speaks to the breathtaking entitlement of these people that they don't even think that other people are going to look at their past behavior to realize that they leave their kids home all the time," Mary pointed out to host Mehdi Hasan.