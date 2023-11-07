'Breathtaking Entitlement': Mary Trump Mocks Cousin Ivanka for Trying to Get Out of Testifying at Daddy Donald's Fraud Trial
Mary Trump is calling out her cousin Ivanka in a big way!
During Donald Trump's niece's Sunday, November 5, interview on MSNBC, Mary found the fatal flaw with the businesswoman's excuse as to why she could not testify in her father's civil fraud trial this week.
Ivanka claimed "undue hardship" as the reason for not being able to stand trial, citing that the court appearance would fall "in the middle of a school week."
The judge denied her request to delay her testimony.
"I think it just speaks to the breathtaking entitlement of these people that they don't even think that other people are going to look at their past behavior to realize that they leave their kids home all the time," Mary pointed out to host Mehdi Hasan.
The licensed psychologist also added that the former fashion designer and her husband, Jared Kushner, "probably have lots of help that most people with young children don't have."
"And she also seems to have forgotten that she has a husband who can presumably take care of their children," Mary quipped of the former political advisor and her spouse.
The relative of the controversial family noted how "interesting" the behavior of the 45th President's attorneys has been considering they "seem to be goading" Judge Arthur Engoron — who has been overseeing New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit against Donald and his business for allegedly overvaluing assets.
"I am wondering if they actually have forgotten that the judge is not Donald's base," Mary said. "He cannot be spun. He is going to be looking at the facts and evidence."
Mary was not the only one not buying Ivanka's excuse. As OK! previously reported, journalist Maggie Haberman knew the socialite was doing her best to avoid getting into the courtroom.
"At least part of the appeal that Ivanka Trump's attorneys filed today, trying to pause the whole trial while they figure out whether or not she has to testify, has been denied," Haberman stated.
"She's been fighting it in part, saying that it would be undue hardship because it's Wednesday," the reporter added. "It's in the middle of a school week that she'd have to come to New York to do that. What's your sense of why she is fighting testifying?"
"Don't forget that Ivanka Trump's testimony, before the House Select Committee that was investigating January 6th, was played at a public hearing," she noted. "It infuriated former President Trump. I think this creates the potential for some moments that would be, again, very uncomfortable for Ivanka Trump."