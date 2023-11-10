OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Ivanka Trump Ridiculed for Sharing Glum NYC Selfie After Testifying at Daddy Donald's Civil Fraud Trial: 'Shameless'

ivanka trump ridiculed nyc selfie after testifying donalds fraud trial
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 10 2023, Updated 10:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ivanka Trump is trying to keep her head up after testifying in dad Donald Trump's civil fraud case.

One day after the former first daughter made her appearance in an NYC courthouse, she posted a black and white selfie from the place she was staying at.

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump ridiculed nyc selfie after testifying donalds fraud trial
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump posted a selfie the day after she testified in Donald Trump's fraud case.

The mother-of-three, whose reflection can be seen via a tabletop mirror, looked a bit downcast in the Thursday, November 9, post.

The photo also featured views of the city through a window, a candle and her laptop, the latter of which featured an owl sticker. Ivanka, 42, simply captioned the upload with two emojis: "✨🏙️."

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump ridiculed nyc selfie after testifying donalds fraud trial
Source: mega

The mom-of-three claimed she wasn't involved in her dad's finances.

While the blonde beauty's supporters sent her messages of encouragement, others were ticked off that she was active on social media during such a serious time.

One Instagram user called Ivanka's post "shameless," while another said, "For a family that claims to be such business geniuses, you sure all seem to have no clue about a lot of things."

"I though the chants for 'crime family' for your arrival yesterday were not only accurate but deserving!" a third social media user commented. "But it was priceless when you looked shook by them."

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump ridiculed nyc selfie after testifying donalds fraud trial
Source: mega

It was reported that Ivanka was asked to 'speak up' several times while talking in court.

As OK! reported, many thought Ivanka's face looked a bit different than usual, with people accusing her of having plastic surgery ahead of the trial.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel made a dig at her "serious blowout" hairstyle, quipping, "It’s like she’s set to shoot a commercial for Pantene or something. If you want to stay in the will, you have to look good. That’s the rule."

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump
Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump ridiculed nyc selfie after testifying donalds fraud trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump's three eldest kids had to testify.

Ivanka claimed her innocence throughout the trial, in which the Trump Organization was accused of inflating assets to secure loans and business deals.

“I’m not involved with [Donald's] personal financial statements,” she told the court. “I didn’t know about his personal statements, per se, other than what you showed me.”

The fashion designer used the phrase "I don't recall" over 30 times.

Article continues below advertisement

While New York Attorney General Letitia James commended Ivanka for the way she acted during the testimony, she still doesn't believe she's innocent.

“Ivanka Trump was cordial, she was disciplined, she was controlled, and she was very courteous," Letitia told reporters afterwards. "But her testimony raises questions with regards to its credibility, which will be a question for the finding of fact."

“The reality is, is that based on the evidence, the documentary evidence, she clearly was involved in negotiating and securing loans, favorable loans, for the benefit of the Trump Organization, for Mr. Trump and her brothers and for herself," Letitia added.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

As OK! reported, the socialite tried to get out of testifying by claiming she had to be in Miami, Fla., to take care of her and husband Jared Kushner's three kids, but that didn't work on the judge.

Before Ivanka's trial, Donald, 77, called his eldest daughter "wonderful and beautiful."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.