Ivanka Trump Ridiculed for Sharing Glum NYC Selfie After Testifying at Daddy Donald's Civil Fraud Trial: 'Shameless'
Ivanka Trump is trying to keep her head up after testifying in dad Donald Trump's civil fraud case.
One day after the former first daughter made her appearance in an NYC courthouse, she posted a black and white selfie from the place she was staying at.
The mother-of-three, whose reflection can be seen via a tabletop mirror, looked a bit downcast in the Thursday, November 9, post.
The photo also featured views of the city through a window, a candle and her laptop, the latter of which featured an owl sticker. Ivanka, 42, simply captioned the upload with two emojis: "✨🏙️."
While the blonde beauty's supporters sent her messages of encouragement, others were ticked off that she was active on social media during such a serious time.
One Instagram user called Ivanka's post "shameless," while another said, "For a family that claims to be such business geniuses, you sure all seem to have no clue about a lot of things."
"I though the chants for 'crime family' for your arrival yesterday were not only accurate but deserving!" a third social media user commented. "But it was priceless when you looked shook by them."
As OK! reported, many thought Ivanka's face looked a bit different than usual, with people accusing her of having plastic surgery ahead of the trial.
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel made a dig at her "serious blowout" hairstyle, quipping, "It’s like she’s set to shoot a commercial for Pantene or something. If you want to stay in the will, you have to look good. That’s the rule."
Ivanka claimed her innocence throughout the trial, in which the Trump Organization was accused of inflating assets to secure loans and business deals.
“I’m not involved with [Donald's] personal financial statements,” she told the court. “I didn’t know about his personal statements, per se, other than what you showed me.”
The fashion designer used the phrase "I don't recall" over 30 times.
While New York Attorney General Letitia James commended Ivanka for the way she acted during the testimony, she still doesn't believe she's innocent.
“Ivanka Trump was cordial, she was disciplined, she was controlled, and she was very courteous," Letitia told reporters afterwards. "But her testimony raises questions with regards to its credibility, which will be a question for the finding of fact."
“The reality is, is that based on the evidence, the documentary evidence, she clearly was involved in negotiating and securing loans, favorable loans, for the benefit of the Trump Organization, for Mr. Trump and her brothers and for herself," Letitia added.
As OK! reported, the socialite tried to get out of testifying by claiming she had to be in Miami, Fla., to take care of her and husband Jared Kushner's three kids, but that didn't work on the judge.
Before Ivanka's trial, Donald, 77, called his eldest daughter "wonderful and beautiful."