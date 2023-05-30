Ivanka Trump and Husband Jared Kushner 'Explore the Acropolis' While Vacationing in Greece: Photos!
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are kicking off the summer overseas!
On Tuesday, May 30, the blonde beauty revealed via Instagram that they were vacationing in Athens, Greece, documenting the trip with plenty of photos.
For their daytime outing, the mom-of-three, 41, stunned in a sleeveless blue midi dress with a thigh-high split and white sandals.
She also carried a black purse and wore a pair of sunglasses. Kushner, 42, also donned shades, in addition to a baseball cap, white collared shirt, black jeans and sneakers.
Trump began her social caption by writing, "🇬🇷🌀🧿🤍🌞✨🏛️🌿Exploring the Acropolis in Athens! 🇬🇷✨."
"The Acropolis is a testament to the incredible achievements of ancient Greek civilization and their enduring legacy," she shared. "It's a place where history comes alive, transporting you back in time to an era of myth, philosophy, and cultural brilliance."
"Standing atop this ancient citadel, surrounded by iconic structures like the Parthenon and the Erechtheion, I was awe-inspired by the incredible power of human ingenuity," the former pageant queen continued. "The panoramic views of Athens from the Acropolis were breathtaking, offering a mesmerizing blend of ancient and modern cityscapes. It's a sight that will forever be etched in my memory 💙💙💙.
The former White House advisor concluded her scenic post by cheering on her favorite basketball team amid their postseason run: "P.S. Go Miami Heat ! 🔥."
It was just last week that Trump and her eldest son, Joseph, 9, sat front row at a Miami Heat playoff game.
The star's more frequent public outings come after the fashion designer announced she and Kushner will not be involved in her dad Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," stated the businesswoman, who's also a mom to son Theodore, 6, and daughter Arabella, 11. "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving American people and will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments."