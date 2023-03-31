Jimmy Kimmel Savagely Trolls 'Pathetic' Donald Trump For 'Kissing The All-Caps A**es' In 'Last-Ditch Hope' To Save Himself

But what really put the talk show host over the edge was Trump's latest effort to save himself from being charged, in which he praised the grand jury ― which is still meeting ― and insisted he has “such respect” for them in his latest all-caps rant.

“If that isn’t the saddest damn thing I have ever read,” Kimmel said on the Wednesday, March 29, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “The great and powerful Donald Trump weakly kissing the all-caps asses of people he will never meet in a last-ditch hope he might somehow flatter them just enough to let him off the hook.”