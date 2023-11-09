Ivanka Trump Was 'Involved' in Fraud Despite Her 'Controlled' Testimony, Letitia James Believes
Former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, attempted to distance herself from her father's business and the alleged fraud the company is being charged with.
Ivanka left the courthouse after testifying in person on Wednesday, November 8, with the prosecution reportedly impressed with her "controlled" demeanor.
Nonetheless, New York Attorney General Letitia James asserted that Ivanka "clearly was involved" in securing loans for her father's company.
“Ivanka Trump was cordial, she was disciplined, she was controlled, and she was very courteous," Letitia told outlets, describing the former first daughter's attitude and pose in the courtroom. "But her testimony raises questions with regards to its credibility, which will be a question for the finding of fact."
“The reality is, is that based on the evidence, the documentary evidence, she clearly was involved in negotiating and securing loans, favorable loans, for the benefit of the Trump Organization, for Mr. Trump and her brothers and for herself," Letitia alleged.
Letitia continued, claiming that the case hinges on the "fraudulent statements of financial condition that [Ivanka] benefitted from ... she was enriched."
"Clearly you cannot distance yourself from that fact. The documents do not lie. The numbers do not lie," Letitia clarified. "And despite the fact that she was very, very nice, very friendly, the facts, basically, demonstrate the truth.”
Ivanka was the last of her and her adult siblings to testify. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump both testified the week prior, and each stirred headlines with how they presented themselves.
Eric referred to the trial and charges as a "scam," while Don Jr. tried to distance himself from any financial responsibility, claiming he had "no understanding" of even the most basic business finance practices.
When the children's father took the stand, he butted heads with Judge Arthur Engoron several times, with the judge having to remind him over and over again that he was testifying and "not giving one of his speeches."
Letitia and her office accused the former president and the Trump Organization of fraudulently inflating the New York businessman's fortune by as much as $2.2 billion since 2011, as well as overvaluing many of their properties in New York and Florida, including Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower.
The prosecution is looking to have the Trumps fined $250 million and banned from doing business in New York.
This isn't the only legal issue the ex-prez is facing. He is currently charged with 91 counts across four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. He could face up to 300 years behind bars if he's found guilty of every charge.