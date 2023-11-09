Ivanka Trump Was 'Involved' in Fraud Despite Her 'Controlled' Testimony, Letitia James Believes

Ivanka was the last of her and her adult siblings to testify. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump both testified the week prior, and each stirred headlines with how they presented themselves.

Eric referred to the trial and charges as a "scam," while Don Jr. tried to distance himself from any financial responsibility, claiming he had "no understanding" of even the most basic business finance practices.

When the children's father took the stand, he butted heads with Judge Arthur Engoron several times, with the judge having to remind him over and over again that he was testifying and "not giving one of his speeches."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!