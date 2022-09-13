Jared Kushner Reveals He & Wife Ivanka Trump 'Didn't Have Many Friends' In NYC Before Moving To The White House

During the hour-long discussion about family and politics, Dave Rubin asked Kushner about what the couple's life consisted of when residing in New York City, and he was curious to know how many friends the lovebirds had to leave behind following his father-in-law's presidential win.

IVANKA TRUMP & JARED KUSHNER CONTENTLY STROLL HAND-IN-HAND AS DONALD TRUMP'S LEGAL WOES MOUNT

"Believe it or not, we didn't [have many friends]," stated the Breaking History author.

"Through my father's experience I was very selective in who I let in," the 41-year-old further explained regarding his father Charles Kushner's arrest. "Ivanka and I have a very close relationship and a lot of our time in New York was spent just the two of us."