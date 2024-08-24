OK Magazine
Family Ties! Meaning Behind Justin and Hailey Bieber's Newborn Baby's Moniker Revealed

Photo of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.
Source: @JUSTINBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber had a very special name picked out for their baby boy.

Aug. 24 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Justin and Hailey Bieber seemingly gave a nod to the pop star’s father when naming their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

After the 30-year-old shared the news that he and the model, 27, welcomed their son on Instagram, many were curious about what inspired the tot's moniker.

justin hailey biebers newborn baby moniker revealed
Source: @JUSTINBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Justin Bieber announced on Instagram that he and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Though Justin and his dad have not always had the closest relationship, the name appears to be an homage to patriarch Jeremy Bieber, as Jack happens to be his middle name.

The “Baby” singer primarily grew up under his mother Pattie Mallette’s care.

Justin has previously spoken about his complicated relationship with his father.

“He was immature. He left for, like, a year when I was about 4. Went to British Columbia, came back on Father’s Day,” he told Billboard in 2015.

justin hailey biebers newborn baby moniker revealed
Source: @JUSTINBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced they were expecting in May via a social media video.

“I remember my mom said, ‘If you’re going to be here, you have to be here,'” he added. “There’s a misconception that he’s this deadbeat dad, but he has been in my life since. I was with him on weekends and Wednesdays.”

One year later, the star revealed he was “a lot closer” with Jeremey than he was to Pattie.

Back in May, the Matriarch gushed about how excited she was for Justin and Hailey to be welcoming their first child.

“Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness!” she said in an Instagram clip. “Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

justin hailey biebers newborn baby moniker revealed
Source: @JUSTINBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Jenner commented on Justin Bieber's post about the birth of their baby, saying, 'I can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES.'

As OK! previously reported, on Friday, August 23, Justin shared a photo announcing the birth of the youngster, along with the caption, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻.”

The upload included an adorable photo of the baby’s foot and Hailey’s manicured hand.

In response, the Rhode Skin founder’s BFF Kylie Jenner replied, “I can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES.”

Fans also gushed over the post, with one writing, “We already love you little Jack,” while another added, “WELCOME TO THE WORLD LOVE YOUUUUU.”

justin hailey biebers newborn baby moniker revealed
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber have openly spoken about the pregnancy since their announcement.

Back in July, the mom-of-one gave details about her pregnancy while speaking with W Magazine.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," Hailey stated. "I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

Source: OK!

"I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly," she admitted. "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

