'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Blasts Bethenny Frankel For Skinnygirl Brand Name: 'F**k Marketing Skinny'

Jackie Goldschneider is not buying what Bethenny Frankel is selling.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who has been upfront with Bravo viewers about struggling with a lifelong eating disorder, has called out the Real Housewives of New York City alum — who launched her Skinnygirl brand in 2009 — for how harmful it can be to brand thinness.

“Bethenny has Skinnygirl, and I’ve got a very strong opinion on this one because I say, ‘F**k marketing skinny,'” Goldschneider declared Monday, December 5, during a live taping of the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast at City Winery in New York City.

