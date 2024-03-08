Kate Middleton Will Be Disappointed in Her Uncle Gary Goldsmith's 'Off the Rails' Behavior as He Continues to Gossip About Her on 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Kate Middleton is known to ignore rumors, but her uncle Gary Goldsmith is spilling the royal tea on Celebrity Big Brother. The businessman continues to use the platform to address misconceptions about the Princess of Wales, and experts think the future queen is annoyed with his reality TV debut.
"There always seems to be one member of the family that goes a little bit off the rails," Royal historian Hugo Vickers said on GB News. "They've never been able to pin a single nasty thing on Catherine Middleton, so they tried a little bit with her sister for a time."
Throughout her time as a working royal, the Princess of Wales managed to avoid scandals or fueling negative stories about her and Prince William.
"They wanted to paint her as a wild child. That didn't work either. And so now you've got the uncle," Vickers continued. "I bet you the family would much prefer that he didn't take part in this thing."
OK! previously reported Goldsmith discussed Kate's recent operation in an episode of Celebrity Big Brother.
"She's getting the best care in the world and all the family has done is put the wagons around and looked after family first before anything else," Goldsmith shared. "They put a statement out that just said: 'We will take some time to recoup and we'll see you in Easter.'"
"I've heard mixed things about Kate and I don't want to make a comment, but whatever it is, we want her to come back," Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu told Goldsmith. "She's amazing. She will be back. Of course, she will."
Kate has maintained a low profile since her abdominal surgery, but "Where is Kate?" began to trend on social media after fans realized she hadn't been featured on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media account since December of 2023. Shortly after rumors began to swirl about her health, the mom-of three was spotted in the car with her mother, Carole.
"She was trying to sneak out of Windsor with her mother and was clearly not pleased that they had been spotted by a photographer," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "This cloak-and-dagger stuff is only going to fuel more speculation about what's really going on with Kate and with her father-in-law, King Charles."
A rep for Kate shut down any assertions made about her well-being, but Andersen doesn't think a statement is enough.
"In its typically smug fashion, the palace issued a statement last week insisting that everything was going according to plan," the commentator stated. "They never explained, however, why Kate spent weeks in the hospital after ‘planned abdominal surgery’ and has needed to remain closeted away for months."
"It's all been terribly fishy from the get-go," he added.
In the past, senior royals continued to attend engagements while sick, but Kate and William are taking on a more modern approach to their roles.
"Keep in mind that members of the royal family in particular are famous for getting out there [and] keeping up appearances no matter what," Andersen continued. "Queen Elizabeth never spent months recovering from an illness, and over the course of her 70-year reign, she dealt with a number of serious medical issues. So, the mystery surrounding Kate's surgery and what it was for deepens."