Kate Middleton's Uncle Reveals 'It Is Difficult to Get into Contact' With the Princess of Wales Amid Her Ongoing Health Crisis
Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith revealed that the Princess of Wales isn't the easiest relative to reach out to during his debut on Celebrity Big Brother.
"It is difficult to get into contact," the businessman admitted on the reality show when asked about communicating with Kate.
Aside from not having immediate access to the Princess of Wales, the millionaire struggled with the media attention he received once Kate joined the brood.
"They call me the buncle! Have you heard of a buncle? Bad uncle, apparently every family has them," he revealed. "It's difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first."
Goldsmith's television appearance followed the news of Kate being spotted in public with her mother after her abdominal surgery. OK! previously reported experts believe Kate's secretive approach to her operation helped rumors spread about her health.
"She was trying to sneak out of Windsor with her mother and was clearly not pleased that they had been spotted by a photographer," biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "This cloak-and-dagger stuff is only going to fuel more speculation about what's really going on with Kate and with her father-in-law, King Charles."
"Where is Kate?" began to trend on Twitter after fans realized the brunette beauty hadn't been seen since December, but a rep for the princess quickly shut down the assertions.
"In its typically smug fashion, the palace issued a statement last week insisting that everything was going according to plan," the commentator continued. "They never explained, however, why Kate spent weeks in the hospital after ‘planned abdominal surgery’ and has needed to remain closeted away for months."
"It's all been terribly fishy from the get-go," he added.
Throughout the monarchy's history, senior royals continued to take on public duties while sick, but Kate has a more modern approach to The Crown.
"Keep in mind that members of the royal family in particular are famous for getting out there [and] keeping up appearances no matter what," Andersen explained. "Queen Elizabeth never spent months recovering from an illness, and over the course of her 70-year reign, she dealt with a number of serious medical issues. So, the mystery surrounding Kate's surgery and what it was for deepens."
Kate is expected to return to her platform in the spring, as she will attend the Trooping the Colour in June.
"Even if she is determined to keep such things private, it wouldn't have hurt for the Princess of Wales to pop her head above the parapet every now and then. It may be too late now," the journalist shared. "Even if she hits the ground running after Easter, which was the original plan, people are still going to wonder about whether her absence from the public eye was due to a serious medical problem, emotional exhaustion or a combination of both."