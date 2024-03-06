Kate Middleton's Uncle Reveals 'It Is Difficult to Get into Contact' With the Princess of Wales Amid Her Ongoing Health Crisis

"It is difficult to get into contact," the businessman admitted on the reality show when asked about communicating with Kate.

Aside from not having immediate access to the Princess of Wales, the millionaire struggled with the media attention he received once Kate joined the brood.

"They call me the buncle! Have you heard of a buncle? Bad uncle, apparently every family has them," he revealed. "It's difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first."