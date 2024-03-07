Prince Harry Reached Out to Prince William Before His U.K. Trip Despite Heated Feud: 'Terribly Sad'

After the Invictus Games founder left the royal fold, Harry publicly complained about the monarchy and painted the future king as violent in his memoir, Spare.

“This is all to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can’t be trusted with. I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward,” royal author Robert Lacey shared.

While the Prince of Wales continues to take space away from Harry, other royalists believe Charles wants to see his youngest child more often.

“Of course, he would like Harry to be the prodigal son and come back and would be much happier if William and Harry were friends again. But he realizes that is just not about to happen,” Ingrid Seward added. “Families are complicated. They may be a high-profile family, but they still have a lot of the same issues as everyone else.”