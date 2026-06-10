James Van Der Beek’s Ex-Wife Heather McComb Reveals How Late Actor Reacted to Her New Marriage in Emotional Final Conversation Before His Death

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James Van Der Beek gave ex-wife Heather McComb his approval on her planned nuptials before his tragic death in February. In a Tuesday, June 9, interview with an outlet, the actress, 49, uncovered her emotional final conversation with her former lover.

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Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek was married to Heather McComb from 2003 to 2010.

Van Der Beek was married to McComb from 2003 to 2010 before tying the knot with Kimberly Van Der Beek in 2010. “I just want to say that the love and respect and admiration I have for Kimberly is unparalleled, and the appreciation I have for their love is beyond,” Heather said on Tuesday, acknowledging that her ex-husband and his most recent wife were “true soulmates.” She added, “I will share one thing [about our last encounter] because I think it’s beautiful. James and Kimberly both knew that Scott [Michael Campbell] and I were getting married and they both were so full of love and support and excitement. I know that James would want me to celebrate our love, just like he celebrated the love that he had for Kimberly, which was so beautiful.”

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Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek married Kimberly Van Der Beek in 2010.

Heather is forever grateful for the “amazing memories” she shared with the Dawson’s Creek actor and is glad they left things on a positive note. “Just to have his blessing on this marriage was something that I will always hold on my heart,” she expressed. “I think that when I look back, that is really what I hold in my heart — is just how he loved [others] was a beautiful thing. How he loved everybody in his life, especially Kimberly and those beautiful kids.”

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Inside Heather McComb's Recent Wedding

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek's ex-wife, Heather McComb, recently got married.

Heather and Scott wed on May 30 in a beautiful ceremony that took place in Missoula, Mont. “I know we had a lot of people up in heaven shining on us that day. It was magical in the sense that we saw a double rainbow, two ladybugs and two white doves,” the Party of Five alum detailed. “I feel that is significant to Scott and I spiritually, and all the people that we lost, and we honor everybody who wasn’t there that day.”

When Did James Van Der Beek Die?

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek left behind wife Kimberly upon his passing.