James Van Der Beek’s Ex-Wife Heather McComb Reveals How Late Actor Reacted to Her New Marriage in Emotional Final Conversation Before His Death
June 10 2026, Updated 2:28 p.m. ET
James Van Der Beek gave ex-wife Heather McComb his approval on her planned nuptials before his tragic death in February.
In a Tuesday, June 9, interview with an outlet, the actress, 49, uncovered her emotional final conversation with her former lover.
Van Der Beek was married to McComb from 2003 to 2010 before tying the knot with Kimberly Van Der Beek in 2010.
“I just want to say that the love and respect and admiration I have for Kimberly is unparalleled, and the appreciation I have for their love is beyond,” Heather said on Tuesday, acknowledging that her ex-husband and his most recent wife were “true soulmates.”
She added, “I will share one thing [about our last encounter] because I think it’s beautiful. James and Kimberly both knew that Scott [Michael Campbell] and I were getting married and they both were so full of love and support and excitement. I know that James would want me to celebrate our love, just like he celebrated the love that he had for Kimberly, which was so beautiful.”
Heather is forever grateful for the “amazing memories” she shared with the Dawson’s Creek actor and is glad they left things on a positive note.
“Just to have his blessing on this marriage was something that I will always hold on my heart,” she expressed. “I think that when I look back, that is really what I hold in my heart — is just how he loved [others] was a beautiful thing. How he loved everybody in his life, especially Kimberly and those beautiful kids.”
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Inside Heather McComb's Recent Wedding
Heather and Scott wed on May 30 in a beautiful ceremony that took place in Missoula, Mont.
“I know we had a lot of people up in heaven shining on us that day. It was magical in the sense that we saw a double rainbow, two ladybugs and two white doves,” the Party of Five alum detailed. “I feel that is significant to Scott and I spiritually, and all the people that we lost, and we honor everybody who wasn’t there that day.”
When Did James Van Der Beek Die?
James passed away at age 48 on February 11 following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. At the time, Heather shared an emotional tribute to her ex-husband.
“I am heartbroken over the loss of beloved James. I am especially heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly, his beautiful children and his amazing family, Jim, Jared, Juliana and all of his family and friends who I know he loved deeply,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of them together. “This picture is from my 21st birthday. Dawson’s Creek hadn’t even aired yet. This is how I will always see James innocent, kind and pure of heart.”