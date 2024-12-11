Jamie Foxx Jokes He's 'Cured' of Dating White Women 5 Years After Katie Holmes Split
Jamie Foxx is shaking up his dating preferences.
During his Netflix special What Had Happened Was…, released on December 10, the Oscar winner jokingly declared that he’s now looking for love "on the Black side of town" following his split from Katie Holmes in 2019.
"Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured," Foxx sang while playing the piano. "I’ve been cured of everything, no more white girls. I’m serious, no more white girls."
“No more potato salad and raisins,” he continued. “No more white girls! No more spray tan, no more big t------, no a--. No more white girls I gotta let ’em know!”
Foxx lightened the mood at the end of the segment with a twist, joking, "No more white girls — in public."
Foxx and Holmes began dating in 2013, shortly after her divorce from Tom Cruise, with whom she shares daughter Suri, 18. After six years together, the duo broke up in 2019, just three months after publicly debuting their relationship at the Met Gala.
Since May 2022, Foxx has been linked to fitness model Alyce Huckstepp, after the two were spotted getting cozy during a yacht ride in Cannes, France.
In September, they attended the Django Unchained actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx's wedding together, less than a year after news broke of Jamie's hospitalization.
Jamie also opened up about his mysterious health scare in the comedy special.
“April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for Aspirin. I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f--- to do,” he joked.
The Annie star then revealed he lost consciousness for weeks.
“I don’t remember 20 days,” he said before sharing that his friends took him to a doctor in Atlanta, who gave him a cortisone shot and sent him back home.
“What the f--- is that?” Jamie quipped. “I don’t know if you can do Yelps for doctors, but that’s half a star.”
However, his sister, Deidra Dixon insisted something was seriously wrong.
“She says, ‘Get him in the car. That ain’t my brother right there,'” Jamie recounted.
Deidra’s hunch led them to Piedmont Hospital, where doctors discovered he was suffering from a brain bleed that had caused a stroke.
"My sister knelt down outside the operating room and prayed the whole time,” the Collateral actor said.
“I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light.” the Baby Driver star said about being unconscious before joking: “It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf-------? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the Devil like, ‘C’mon.’ Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]?”
After the procedure, the doctor said that Jamie "may be able to make a full recovery, but it's going to be the worst year of his life. That's what it was."
As a result, he explained that Deidra and Corinne "cut" him off in order to shield him from the public eye throughout the healing process.
"They didn’t want you to see me like that. And I didn’t want you to see me like that,” Jamie said as he got visibly emotional. “I want you to see me like this.”
When the comedian woke up at a Chicago rehab center on May 4, he struggled to accept being in a wheelchair after having a stroke.
“I couldn’t wipe my own a--,” he said about his grueling recuperation. “I lost everything, but the only thing I could hold onto was my sense of humor.”
“Thank you for my body. Thank you for my soul," he concluded, referring to those who supported him through the ordeal.