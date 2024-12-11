Jamie Foxx Jokes He's 'Cured' of Dating White Women 5 Years After Katie Holmes Split

During his Netflix special What Had Happened Was…, released on December 10, the Oscar winner jokingly declared that he’s now looking for love "on the Black side of town" following his split from Katie Holmes in 2019.

"Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured," Foxx sang while playing the piano. "I’ve been cured of everything, no more white girls. I’m serious, no more white girls."

“No more potato salad and raisins,” he continued. “No more white girls! No more spray tan, no more big t------, no a--. No more white girls I gotta let ’em know!”