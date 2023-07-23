Jamie Foxx Feels 'Super Blessed to Be Alive' After 'Miracle' Recovery From Mystery Medical Complication
Jamie Foxx is continuing on the road to recovery after battling a mysterious illness that left him hospitalized, news that was confirmed by his daughter, Corinne, in mid April.
Although the Ray actor and his family have chosen to keep a majority of the details of the medical complication private, according to an insider, Foxx is happy to have come out on the other side as he focuses on resting and healing from the ordeal.
"Jamie feels super blessed to be alive; friends and family are calling his recovery a miracle," the insider gushed. "He was a good patient, which paid off."
"Jamie still has a ways to go to completely get back to his old mental and physical self, but he’s a fighter and says the hardest part is behind him," the insider continued, adding that despite steadily improving, Foxx isn't ready to open up on his "very serious condition."
As for Foxx's booming career — the actor was previously hosting hit game show Beat Shazam and recently announced a new show called We Are Family — he's been forced to delay several projects.
"Jamie is hoping to get back to the work he had to put on hold, but it will have to wait a little bit longer," the insider noted. "He doesn’t want to test his fate by returning to Hollywood too soon. That’s why he’s staying in Chicago. He feels it’s better for him to be away from the hustle and pressure of LA."
Through the ups and downs, the insider revealed his health scare allowed him to open his eyes "to what and who really matter to him."
"His career is nothing without his health and supportive friends and family. Jamie has gotten a huge wake-up call," they revealed, sharing that Foxx truly needed a break from his busy life. "Playing golf, taking boat rides, seeing family — he says chilling out is part of his doctor’s orders."
