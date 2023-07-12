Jamie Foxx Looks Upbeat During Pickleball Game After Fans Insist 'Something Is Very Off' With Star Following Hospitalization

Foxx has been out and about multiple times in the past few days after he was hospitalized in April, having suffered a "medical complication," as his daughter Corrinne explained via social media at the time.

His first public outing took place on Saturday, July 8, when he was seen at Topgolf driving range in Naperville, Ill. An eyewitness noted that the A-lister's swing "was better than the people with whom he was competing.”