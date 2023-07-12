Jamie Foxx Looks Upbeat During Pickleball Game After Fans Insist 'Something Is Very Off' With Star Following Hospitalization
Jamie Foxx is back in his groove after a scary health complication left him hospitalized.
The Django Unchained actor, 55, was seen enjoying some free time in Chicago, playing pickleball with some buddies now that he's back on his feet. The crew was photographed as they played doubles in the Windy City, where they were seen laughing it up while engaging at the net.
Foxx has been out and about multiple times in the past few days after he was hospitalized in April, having suffered a "medical complication," as his daughter Corrinne explained via social media at the time.
His first public outing took place on Saturday, July 8, when he was seen at Topgolf driving range in Naperville, Ill. An eyewitness noted that the A-lister's swing "was better than the people with whom he was competing.”
They added that he "was walking regular, not dragging his leg,” and, “his arm movement were definitely good. He was just regular Jamie.”
One day later, he was spotted cruising down the Chicago River, smiling bright and throwing up a peace sign to those watching his every move since his health scare — which he has yet to address, despite having been out of the hospital for weeks now.
Given the uncertainty of Foxx's conditions, rumors quickly spread that the Foxx family was "preparing for the worst" — claims his daughter shot down.
Updating the public about her dad, Corinne confirmed on May 12 that her famous father had been "out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," she began her update, noting he was even "playing pickleball yesterday!"
Nevertheless, some people are wary that Foxx may not be all the way back to himself after he posted a positive message following his boat day over the weekend.
"Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!" he wrote on Sunday, July 9.
Concerned social media users were left confused by his tweet, with one noting: "After all this brother been through there hasn’t been any real confirmation of him actually coming out speaking for himself or thanking fans for the love and support? Something ain’t right! What’s so hard about doing a real time proof of life. I hope he is well, but this is fishy."
A second added: "I met the real Jamie Foxx when he was alive and had all his motor skills, this is not Jamie Foxx. Something is very off."
TMZ reported Foxx playing pickleball.