Jamie Foxx's Sexual Assault Accuser Pleads to Remain Anonymous Out of Concern for Her Safety
The woman who recently filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Jamie Foxx is determined to keep her identity out of the spotlight.
According to RadarOnline.com, the anonymous woman — who claimed the incident happened in 2015 — asked a judge to allow her to proceed as "Jane Doe" out of precaution for her well-being.
"I was sexually assaulted as indicated in the Complaint and as a result, I suffered psychological and emotional injuries. I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive, and I have already experienced significant shock, shame, and embarrassment for my disclosure due to the prominence and celebrity status of the Defendant," her statement read.
"This case has already been on every major news outlet and has caused me to fear for my safety given the fame of Defendant," she explained. "It is very difficult for me to come forward and talk about the events that occurred. The sexual assault I suffered has caused my depression, anxiety, lack of sleep, distress, and I am fearful that a public disclose will cause further emotional trauma."
"I do not want to bear the stigma that is associated with being a sexual assault victim," she concluded.
As OK! reported, Doe said she was just 18 when the movie star, now 55, touched her inappropriately at Catch NYC & Roof.
The plaintiff said she arrived at the hotspot at 11 p.m., and when she saw the actor in her vicinity, she asked him for a selfie.
Doe claimed he seemed intoxicated when he replied, "Sure, baby, anything for you."
Doe revealed he made other comments toward her, including, "Wow, you have that supermodel body," "You smell so good" and told her she looked like Gabrielle Union.
However, while they were in a secluded area, she claimed the Oscar winner placed his hand in her pants and put his fingers in her v----- and a--. She also insisted that a Catch security guard witnessed the ordeal go down but didn't intervene.
The plaintiff said she was injured and had to undergo medical treatment, later suffering pain and emotional distress as a result of the "sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery."
Doe sued Foxx, Catch and its employees for compensatory and punitive damages on November 22, just two days before New York's Adult Survivor's Act expired. The year-long legislation "amends state law to allow alleged victims of sexual offenses for which the statute of limitations has lapsed."
Foxx's team denied her accusations, stating, "The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn.
"That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then," their message continued. We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action."