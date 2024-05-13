Jamie Lynn Spears Snubs Sister Britney as She Celebrates Herself and Mom Lynne on Mother's Day

"Happy Mother’s Day🤍," Jamie Lynn captioned the numerous pictures of herself and the 69-year-old with her daughters Maddie, 15, and Ivey Joan, 6. The Zoey 101 alum disabled the comments on the update that did not feature the pop star, who shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Jamie Lynn leaving out Britney isn't surprising, as the siblings have been publicly feuding for years. Last month, the Crossroads actress went on an unhinged rant about her relative in a strange clip shared on social media.