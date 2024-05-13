Jamie Lynn Spears Snubs Sister Britney as She Celebrates Herself and Mom Lynne on Mother's Day
Jamie Lynn Spears didn't publicly wish Britney Spears a Happy Mother's Day.
The Sweet Magnolias actress, 33, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 12, to share a slew of snaps celebrating herself and her mom, Lynne Spears, on the holiday. However, her older sister, 42, was noticeably missing from the post.
"Happy Mother’s Day🤍," Jamie Lynn captioned the numerous pictures of herself and the 69-year-old with her daughters Maddie, 15, and Ivey Joan, 6. The Zoey 101 alum disabled the comments on the update that did not feature the pop star, who shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Jamie Lynn leaving out Britney isn't surprising, as the siblings have been publicly feuding for years. Last month, the Crossroads actress went on an unhinged rant about her relative in a strange clip shared on social media.
"My sister [went on the TV show I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!] and they bathed her in the jungle, little s---," the chart-topper said. "She said, 'Bathe me because I’m stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids — cater to me.' Little b----."
After being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, Britney has been vocal about her disdain for her mother, her father, Jamie Spears and the rest of the people related to her.
“My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!” the entertainer wrote in an April social media post.
“The way I was brought up, I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me!!! I am so lucky to be here!!! It’s funny ‘cus till this very day I haven’t told them face to face!!!” she explained in part about their effect on her.
Despite the visceral takedowns of her former loved ones, sources close to Jamie Lynn revealed the Netflix star was simply relieved that Britney was saying awful things about her online because it meant she was still alive as the "Lucky" singer has continued to spiral.
"Everyone’s worried Britney is spending too much time by herself in her mansion," an insider claimed of Britney's lonely and sometimes chaotic life. "Britney roams around this huge, echoing home, gets bored, then acts out in these disturbing dance videos."