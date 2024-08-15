Slimmed-Down Jamie Lynn Spears Shamelessly Wears Ozempic Shirt in Makeup-Free Post: Photos
Did Jamie Lynn Spears use Ozempic?
On Wednesday, August 14, the 33-year-old sister of Britney Spears shared a series of photos from her vacation in New York, including one snap where she wore an “Ozempics 2024” shirt.
It's unclear if the shirt — which was a play on Ozempic and the Olympics — was meant to hint that Jamie Lynn could have used the drug at some point.
In the comments section, fans of the Dancing With the Stars alum gushed over the tee, with one saying, “I need this shirt!” while another added, “That shirt is gold.”
“Everybody asking about the shirt, I got it from @emotionalclub,” Jamie Lynn later put on her Instagram Story.
In addition to the photo of the silly ensemble, Jamie Lynn shared multiple bare-faced selfies.
In one still, the celeb looked disheveled in her hotel room while donning a Los Angeles T-shirt and shorts, while in another, the Zoey 101 actress showed off her au-naturale look at the spa.
Several other pictures included her two daughters, Maddie, 16, and Ivey, 6.
The reality TV personality shares Maddie with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge and Ivey with husband Jamie Watson.
It appeared that Ivey was having fun doing her mother’s makeup at one point, as Jamie Lynn posed while wearing some hot pink lipstick.
As OK! previously reported, while the star enjoyed some quality time with her daughters, Jamie Lynn’s sister, Britney, has had a rocky relationship with her sons.
Back in June, Jamie Lynn shared a rare image of the pop star’s two boys, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17.
"16 years ago I fell in love for the first time, and loving that sweet baby girl saved my life in so many ways," Jamie Lynn penned alongside an image of her daughter Maddie and Britney’s kids. "It wasn’t always easy, and surely farrrr from perfect, but I have always been so proud to be her mama."
"She’s everything I prayed for, I thank God for every birthday we get to celebrate her, and won’t take a second of it for granted. HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY MADDIE🎈🎂🤍," Jamie Lynn continued.
In addition to the “Toxic” singer having a complicated relationship with her children — who now live in Hawaii with dad Kevin Federline — Britney and Jamie Lynn have had their own struggles.
The feud between the siblings seems to be ongoing, as earlier this year, Britney penned a scathing message about Jamie Lynn’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!.
"They bathed her in the jungle, little s---. She said, 'Bathe me because I’m stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids — cater to me.' Little b----," Britney ranted after her sibling quit the show early and went home.