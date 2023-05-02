Throwing Shade? Janelle Brown Gushes Over Being an 'Independent Woman' After Christine Quickly Marries David Woolley
Janelle Brown is loving life as a single lady.
The Sister Wives star took to Instagram over the weekend to boast about all of her future plans as an "independent woman" nearly five months after leaving Kody Brown.
Alongside a photo of a mug with a spoon in it sitting on a coffee table, Janelle teased via her Instagram caption that she's planning on spending some of the year in her trailer. "for those wondering about the trailer — stay tuned — I actually have put it in a seasonal space this year and will begin the adventure of managing the trailer as an independent woman. (At least it has hookups this time around !)," her caption read in part.
Her subtle mention of living life independent of a partner may have been a sly jab at former fellow sister wife Christine Brown, whose whirlwind romance with David Woolley did not receive a stamp of approval from Janelle.
Though Christine and Janelle had been close throughout the respective demise of both their relationships with Kody — as the mother-of-six revealed she was leaving the Brown family patriarch in November 2021 after 25 years of marriage — the new man on the former's arm has apparently caused a strain on their friendship.
"There's some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment," an insider divulged, further noting Janelle was "upset" with Christine for "spending all the time with him."
Another spilled: "Janelle doesn't approve of her new relationship," after Christine went Instagram official with David on Valentine's Day. "She thinks it's too much too soon."
Despite Janelle's disapproval, along with some other family members' concern that she's moving too fast, Christine and David are going full-steam head. Last month, Christine announced that her boyfriend of less than one year proposed, gushing at the time: “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”
Though Janelle may not be on board behind closed doors, she offered her public support on Christine's engagement via Instagram, commenting on her announcement post: "Hurray!!!"
Janelle revealed she and Kody were separated at the end of last year during the Sister Wives: One on One special.