Throwing Shade? Janelle Brown Gushes Over Being an 'Independent Woman' After Christine Quickly Marries David Woolley

Alongside a photo of a mug with a spoon in it sitting on a coffee table, Janelle teased via her Instagram caption that she's planning on spending some of the year in her trailer. "for those wondering about the trailer — stay tuned — I actually have put it in a seasonal space this year and will begin the adventure of managing the trailer as an independent woman. (At least it has hookups this time around !)," her caption read in part.

Her subtle mention of living life independent of a partner may have been a sly jab at former fellow sister wife Christine Brown, whose whirlwind romance with David Woolley did not receive a stamp of approval from Janelle.