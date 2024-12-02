or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Janelle Monae
OK LogoNEWS

Janelle Monáe Sizzles in Printed Bikini on Her 39th Birthday: Watch

janelle monae bikin photos birthday
Source: MEGA; @janellemonae/Instagram

Janelle Monae showed off her physique in a printed bikini to celebrate her birthday.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Updated 10:11 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Janelle Monáe turned up the heat on her birthday!

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, December 1, the Antebellum star shared a sizzling Instagram video of herself rocking a black-and-white printed bikini on the beach as she turned 39 years old.

"Ah it iz my birthdáe. 🎂," she captioned the clip.

In the post, the singer-actress was seen sitting on a giant blue lifeguard chair, with binoculars in hand, as she pretended to scan the beach for anyone who might need her help.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @janellemonae/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

She then struck a playful pose, covering her crotch with her hands, before walking in slow motion along the sand while carrying a bottle of liquor in her hand.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip then featured Monáe making a quick stop at the bar, where she couldn't stop smiling.

The Harriet star was also seen showering topless, showing off her unshaved underarm hair as she blew kisses into the air.

Article continues below advertisement
janelle monae bikin photos birthday
Source: @janellemonae/Instagram

Janelle Monáe posted a sultry video on her 39th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans immediately sent heartfelt birthday wishes to the star.

"Happy birthday my love 🤍🤍🤍," one user wrote, while another chimed in, "Thirty-Fine 🤤🥹🥵."

"Happy Birthday Earth Angel 🎂🤍," a third gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

The SAG Award-winning actress rarely posts sultry shots, as she's known for flaunting her eerie, haunted costumes.

Article continues below advertisement
janelle monae bikin photos birthday
Source: @janellemonae/Instagram

The singer went topless in the video clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier in November, she shared a video of herself in decaying sailor attire. To make the look even more realistic, she included a moving fish that got stuck to one of her eyes, along with barnacles adorning her hat.

MORE ON:
Janelle Monae

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @janellemonae/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In another post, she dressed as E.T. for Halloween.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @janellemonae/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“E.T. has lurked in my mind since I was a baby,” Monáe told Vogue about the transformation. “From [Steven] Spielberg’s writing to the cinematography, the story of E.T. and Elliot has touched my heart deeply."

"This movie always leaves me in tears. The bond Elliot and E.T. had was a display of the best parts of us; pure love and allyship. We need more of that. I’m always praying we can all impact each other’s lives like they did each other’s,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
janelle monae bikin photos birthday
Source: @janellemonae/Instagram

In addition to showcasing her stunning physique, the actress has a knack for rocking eerie costumes.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent interview, the 10-time Grammy-nominated artist, now known as a Hallo-queen, called herself a "transformative m------------" for her lifelong love of horror costumes.

Article continues below advertisement

“I wanted my monster to be subversive when it comes to masculine and feminine energy and really flip tradition on its head. Because I’m nonbinary,” Monáe said to The Hollywood Reporter of her 2024 costume, which was photographed at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood. “We threw in a little James Dean, a little rockabilly, a little noir.”

Article continues below advertisement
janelle monae bikin photos birthday
Source: @janellemonae/Instagram

She played the role of a seductive lifeguard in the clip.

She also explained why she’s drawn to scary things.

“I’m a storyteller. I’m a writer. I grew up writing short stories in high school, middle school. In addition to watching all of my favorite horror films with my cousins and us scaring ourselves for fun, I’ve always wanted to write in the horror space,” she told Blood Disgusting.

“Because it scares me so much and I love it, I want to get into this genre. I grew up writing science fiction/horror short stories. The mystery, the unknown, the iconic archetypes from the Freddy Kruegers to the Michael Myers to the Jason Voorhees to the Candymans; those are the folks that I gravitate towards, and I want to write more of and I want to see myself in. I want to write more archetypes in the genre,” she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.