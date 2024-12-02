Janelle Monáe Sizzles in Printed Bikini on Her 39th Birthday: Watch
Janelle Monáe turned up the heat on her birthday!
On Sunday, December 1, the Antebellum star shared a sizzling Instagram video of herself rocking a black-and-white printed bikini on the beach as she turned 39 years old.
"Ah it iz my birthdáe. 🎂," she captioned the clip.
In the post, the singer-actress was seen sitting on a giant blue lifeguard chair, with binoculars in hand, as she pretended to scan the beach for anyone who might need her help.
She then struck a playful pose, covering her crotch with her hands, before walking in slow motion along the sand while carrying a bottle of liquor in her hand.
The clip then featured Monáe making a quick stop at the bar, where she couldn't stop smiling.
The Harriet star was also seen showering topless, showing off her unshaved underarm hair as she blew kisses into the air.
Of course, fans immediately sent heartfelt birthday wishes to the star.
"Happy birthday my love 🤍🤍🤍," one user wrote, while another chimed in, "Thirty-Fine 🤤🥹🥵."
"Happy Birthday Earth Angel 🎂🤍," a third gushed.
The SAG Award-winning actress rarely posts sultry shots, as she's known for flaunting her eerie, haunted costumes.
Earlier in November, she shared a video of herself in decaying sailor attire. To make the look even more realistic, she included a moving fish that got stuck to one of her eyes, along with barnacles adorning her hat.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In another post, she dressed as E.T. for Halloween.
“E.T. has lurked in my mind since I was a baby,” Monáe told Vogue about the transformation. “From [Steven] Spielberg’s writing to the cinematography, the story of E.T. and Elliot has touched my heart deeply."
"This movie always leaves me in tears. The bond Elliot and E.T. had was a display of the best parts of us; pure love and allyship. We need more of that. I’m always praying we can all impact each other’s lives like they did each other’s,” she continued.
In a recent interview, the 10-time Grammy-nominated artist, now known as a Hallo-queen, called herself a "transformative m------------" for her lifelong love of horror costumes.
“I wanted my monster to be subversive when it comes to masculine and feminine energy and really flip tradition on its head. Because I’m nonbinary,” Monáe said to The Hollywood Reporter of her 2024 costume, which was photographed at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood. “We threw in a little James Dean, a little rockabilly, a little noir.”
She also explained why she’s drawn to scary things.
“I’m a storyteller. I’m a writer. I grew up writing short stories in high school, middle school. In addition to watching all of my favorite horror films with my cousins and us scaring ourselves for fun, I’ve always wanted to write in the horror space,” she told Blood Disgusting.
“Because it scares me so much and I love it, I want to get into this genre. I grew up writing science fiction/horror short stories. The mystery, the unknown, the iconic archetypes from the Freddy Kruegers to the Michael Myers to the Jason Voorhees to the Candymans; those are the folks that I gravitate towards, and I want to write more of and I want to see myself in. I want to write more archetypes in the genre,” she added.