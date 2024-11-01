Kim Kardashian's Albino Alligator Halloween Costume Divides Fans: 'This Is Insane!'
Kim Kardashian is once again proving she's the Queen of Halloween, as her albino alligator look look left fans both mesmerized and creeped out at the same time!
On Thursday, October 31, the reality TV icon shared her Halloween transformation on Instagram, tagging artist Alexis Stone, who helped her bring the scaly, skin-tight creation to life.
“🤍🐊 Albino Alligator,” she captioned her post.
Of course, people loved the creative outfit.
One person wrote, "This is insane!!!" while another wrote, "Wow! That is EPIC! 🔥🔥🔥."
A third person added, "Coolest costume award 🥇 🔥😍."
“Insane transformation!!! 🙌🙌” another user chimed in.
However, were some confused by the look.
"girl this is scary," one person bluntly said, while another added, "I’m so curious why."
Kardashian’s costume was an intense blend of detail and drama.
The first few photos show the star fully immersed in her character, wrapped in a perfectly fitted, all-white suit that hugged her figure. Her head was sculpted with lifelike detail, featuring molded skin that added a haunting realism to her look.
She also added eerie light green contact lenses, a razor-sharp spiked tail and stiletto-like nails on her fingers and toes, creating a truly spine-chilling look.
The ghostly swamp backdrop amplified the haunting vibe, transforming the scene into something straight out of a horror film.
For fans who couldn’t get enough, Kardashian, 44, included a video that offered a closer look at her prosthetics, long nails and costume’s intricate details from every angle.
The behind-the-scenes footage showed her team working on everything from makeup application to adding the final touches, including inserting her contact lenses.
This isn't Kardashian's first venture into elaborate costumes.
In 2023, she rocked three wildly different looks for spooky season: a Bratz doll, Alicia Silverstone’s iconic Cher Horowitz from Clueless and Salma Hayek's Santánico Pandemonium from From Dusk Till Dawn.
In 2022, she went blue, channeling Mystique from Marvel’s X-Men franchise, wearing a bold latex bodysuit, prosthetics and bright yellow contacts.
Kardashian's kids also dressed up for the occasion.
Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, showed off two looks. In one TikTok video, the 11-year-old appeared as Tyler, the Creator.
She also appeared as singer H.E.R., rocking a black latex body suit and sunglasses.