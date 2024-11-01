Kim Kardashian's Albino Alligator Halloween Costume Divides Fans: 'This Is Insane!' 

Kim Kardashian stunned fans with her intense Halloween costume as an albino alligator.

Kim Kardashian is once again proving she's the Queen of Halloween, as her albino alligator look look left fans both mesmerized and creeped out at the same time!

On Thursday, October 31, the reality TV icon shared her Halloween transformation on Instagram, tagging artist Alexis Stone , who helped her bring the scaly, skin-tight creation to life.

One person wrote, "This is insane!!!" while another wrote, "Wow! That is EPIC! 🔥🔥🔥."

Of course, people loved the creative outfit.

However, were some confused by the look.

"girl this is scary," one person bluntly said, while another added, "I’m so curious why."