Stuck With the Kids? Jared Kushner Stayed Home in Miami During Ivanka Trump's Fraud Trial Testimony
Dutiful dad? Jared Kushner stayed in Miami, Flor., while wife Ivanka Trump took the stand in her father's ongoing fraud trial in New York earlier this week.
It isn't clear why the investor didn't join his wife at the high profile trial, but it's possible that he remained at home to help care for their three kids, Arabella, 12, Joseph, 9 and Theodore, 7.
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka petitioned to have her court appearance delayed, claiming it would be an "undue hardship" on her as a mother because it was scheduled for the middle of the school week.
The 42-year-old's requested was denied and she took the stand on Wednesday, November 8.
During questioning, it's been reported Ivanka was asked to "speak up" or "move closer to the microphone" several times. She also repeated the phrase "I do not recall" more than 30 times throughout her testimony.
While the mother-of-three was said to be "friendly" and confident in court, a source spilled Donald Trump was angry that she'd been ordered to testify.
"What you aren’t hearing in court is how upset and agitated [Donald Trump] is that his children have been dragged into court," the source explained. "He feels it’s another move to upset him. He’s p-----."
- Ivanka Trump's Testimony in Dad Donald's Civil Fraud Trial Delayed, Former First Daughter Scheduled to Be the Final Witness
- Donald Trump Rages Over 'Wonderful and Beautiful Daughter' Ivanka Testifying in His $250 Million Fraud Trial: 'So Ridiculous!'
- Ivanka Trump Ridiculed for Sharing Glum NYC Selfie After Testifying at Daddy Donald's Civil Fraud Trial: 'Shameless'
The embattled ex-prez's feelings about the situation weren't exactly a secret. The 77-year-old took to his Truth Social platform to called Judge Arthur F. Engoron a "fraudster" and a "wacko" who he claimed was having a "great time" pushing him around and "hurting" his "very good children."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In another post, he lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James.
"Tomorrow my wonderful and beautiful daughter, Ivanka, is going to the Lower Manhattan Courthouse, at the direction of Letitia Peekaboo James, the Corrupt and Racist New York State Attorney General, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in New York to flourish, and a Trump Hating, out of control Clubhouse appointed Judge, Arthur Engoron, who viciously ruled against me before the trial even started, wouldn't even consider a Jury," he ranted on Truth Social on Tuesday, November 7.
Page Six reported that Jared stayed home in Miami during the trial.