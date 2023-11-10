Stuck With the Kids? Jared Kushner Stayed Home in Miami During Ivanka Trump's Fraud Trial Testimony

As OK! previously reported, Ivanka petitioned to have her court appearance delayed, claiming it would be an "undue hardship" on her as a mother because it was scheduled for the middle of the school week.

The 42-year-old's requested was denied and she took the stand on Wednesday, November 8.

During questioning, it's been reported Ivanka was asked to "speak up" or "move closer to the microphone" several times. She also repeated the phrase "I do not recall" more than 30 times throughout her testimony.