Ivanka Trump Mocked for Perfectly Styled Appearance at Daddy Donald's Fraud Trial
Ivanka Trump sparked backlash when she showed up to court with perfectly styled hair and makeup after attempting to have her testimony delayed because it would allegedly cause "undue hardship" on her as a mother to travel during a school week.
Judge Arthur F. Engoron denied her petition and she was ordered to appear at the New York courthouse on Wednesday, November 8.
Critics of the Trump family took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to poke fun at the mother-of-three — who shares Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 7, with husband Jared Kushner — for her flimsy reasoning.
"I hope the kids were still able to get to school somehow," political commentator Ron Filipkowski joked alongside a clip of her arriving outside of the courthouse.
"We’re all relieved that girlfriend found a sitter," one user penned in the comments section, while another quipped, "I hope the four babysitters and six nannies on her staff were not overwhelmed."
"Perhaps one of her 5 hairdressers carved out some time to drop them off while Ivanka’s beautician team worked on her this morning," a third suggested, and a fourth added, "The time she spent with a stylist, hair and make-up artists likely exceeds the length of a school day."
As OK! previously reported, CNN's Maggie Haberman also took issue with Ivanka's excuse.
"I think lots of parents with three children still are forced to go to court, and don’t ... just in various cases, describe it as an undue hardship, especially somebody with the means that she has," she explained. "But I think that it is not surprising to see her trying to delay."
"Don’t forget that Ivanka Trump’s testimony, before the House Select Committee, that was investigating January 6th, was played at a public hearing," she added. "It infuriated former President Trump. I think this creates the potential for some moments that would be, again, very uncomfortable for Ivanka Trump."
Mary Trump, who is Ivanka's cousin, claimed the request spoke to the "breathtaking entitlement" of the Trump family.
"They don't even think that other people are going to look at their past behavior to realize that they leave their kids home all the time," she explained earlier this week. "And she also seems to have forgotten that she has a husband who can presumably take care of their children."