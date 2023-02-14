Ivanka Trump Feels 'Endlessly Grateful For Her Sweet Valentine' Jared Kushner Despite Rumors Of Marriage 'Falling Apart'
Ivanka Trump is feeling the love this Valentine's Day.
On Tuesday, February 14, the 41-year-old gave her husband, Jared Kushner, a sweet shoutout via Instagram to kickstart the romantic holiday.
"13 years, three kids, countless adventures and so much love and joy! Endlessly grateful for my sweet Valentine!" Trump expressed of the father-of-three.
"I love you so much Jared! ♥️♥️♥️," she continued alongside a photo of the dynamic duo sharing an intimate kiss while horseback riding on a rocky terrain.
Fans of the couple left admirable comments beneath the post, with one user stating, "this makes me so happy," as another added, "continued blessings over your marriage.💞."
"A role model family to inspire. Mazel Tov!" a third follower noted of Trump, Kushner and their three children — Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6.
The special holiday comes mere days after Trump and Kushner, 42, rushed to a hospital to meet their youngest child after he had been transported there from his school in an ambulance.
"This week I received a call from the school nurse that every parent dreads. My 6-year-old son Theo broke his wrist while playing soccer. Since I was over an hour's drive away, an ambulance took Theo, accompanied by the school nurse, to the closest hospital. Jared and I raced to meet him, Jared arriving at the same time as the ambulance and me getting there a few minutes later," the former senior advisor of the Trump Administration explained.
Luckily, the little one was OK and remained in good spirits, as did both Trump and Kushner.
The parents-of-three have displayed a positive front on social media ever since a source exposed their alleged marital woes in December 2022, as OK! previously reported.
"It’s all falling apart," the insider revealed of the couple, who tied the knot in 2009. "They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public."
"It’s a toxic situation right now," the source added, noting a main problem within their relationship stemmed from former President Donald Trump's controversial political agenda.
"Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children," the insider dished right around the time the businesswomen announced she would be stepping away from politics.