Brittany Cartwright Glows During Girls' Night Out as Jax Taylor Separation Drama Continues: Photo
Brittany Cartwright is leaning on her girls after announcing her separation from Jax Taylor.
The Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 5, to share a photo from a night out with her friends as the drama in her personal life continues to make headlines.
"Camera Ready 🎥," Cartwright penned below the snap of herself surrounded by female pals.
"Glad to see you have support in that gf zone. You DO deserve it all 👏👏💜," one social media user wrote in the comments section below the post.
"You’re glowing🥰✨," a second person added.
"Brit — you are the sweetest. Dump Jax! You deserve the world!!❤," a third user encouraged the reality star.
As OK! previously reported, Cartwright confirmed she and the House of Villains cast member, 44, were taking a break from their four-year marriage during an episode of their joint podcast last week.
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages going through rocky times," explained The Valley star, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Taylor. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
"I'm taking one day at a time," Cartwright noted. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."
Despite the Bravo alum revealing where she stood with her estranged husband, Taylor didn't think the split would be permanent. "This is not a divorce. We’re just taking some time apart. Just trying to reassess our situation," he told a photographer last week.
"We have a child involved and we just want to do what’s best for our kid," the restaurant owner said.
However much Taylor wanted to keep his marriage intact, Cartwright has stood her ground. "Whenever you fight with somebody for so long, there’s only so much you can take, and you know, I deserve better, Cruz deserves better,” the southern belle told a reporter.
“We want, like, a good co-parenting relationship and I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is, like, the best situation for me right now,” she added. "I just want the best for me and my son at this point. That’s my main focus. If he switches some things and changes some things about his life then maybe we can get back together. But right now, I don’t know.”