Brittany Cartwright Glows During Girls' Night Out as Jax Taylor Separation Drama Continues: Photo

"Brit — you are the sweetest. Dump Jax! You deserve the world!!❤," a third user encouraged the reality star.

As OK! previously reported, Cartwright confirmed she and the House of Villains cast member, 44, were taking a break from their four-year marriage during an episode of their joint podcast last week.

"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages going through rocky times," explained The Valley star, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Taylor. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."