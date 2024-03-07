Jax Taylor Shuts Down Claims He and Brittany Cartwright 'Aren't Getting Along' Following Shocking Separation: 'We Are Adults'
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are cool despite their separation.
The House of Villains star, 44, took to the comments section of a recent Instagram post, promoting a joint appearance with his estranged spouse, 35, Tom Schwartz and Kristen Doute, to clear up any rumors he and Cartwright aren't getting along.
"We are Kentucky bound… come hang with myself @brittany @twschwa @kristendoute this week at @lex_con March 8 -10 will see you soon! #thevalley #vanderpumprules #bravo 😈 @lorikpublicrelations @revel9," Taylor wrote in the caption of the update.
"That’s nice that u 2 are promoting your new show even though you guys are separated😊I hope that you can work it out @jaxtaylor," one social media user wrote in the comments section.
"Just because we are separated doesn’t mean we don’t get along we are adults," the Vanderpump Rules star replied to the fan.
"I’m excited for the show, but hoping that whatever is going on in your marriage is something you are both able to fight through and for," a second person chimed in.
"Everyone goes through ups and downs in marriage. I don’t know one couple who hasn’t. will figure it out one way or another," Taylor wrote below the comment.
As OK! previously reported, Cartwright revealed during an episode of their joint podcast that she and her husband of four years were living separately.
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," the mother-of-one explained. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Taylor, continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I'm taking one day at a time. I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."
"I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good," the Bravo star signed off following the big announcement.
Cartwright and Taylor first met at a Las Vegas bar in 2015 and married at a castle in Kentucky in June 2019.