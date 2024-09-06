Jax Taylor Admits He 'Didn't Want to Leave' Mental Health Facility After 30 Days as He 'Loved' the 'Structure'

“It was a very, very scary step for me, but it really needed to happen. It’s something I’ve been holding onto for many, many years,” began Taylor, who's in the midst of a divorce from Cartwright. “I’ve known for years that there’s been something wrong but I just didn’t want to know. During my stay, I found out a lot about myself. I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.”

The reality TV star confessed he was not open to accepting help at the start, but he grew to understand the importance of his stay.