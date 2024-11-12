or
Brittany Cartwright Says Ex Jax Taylor Didn't 'Change at All' While in Rehab as He 'Called Her Names' and 'Cursed Her Out'

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Brittany Cartwright is sticking by her decision to split from Jax Taylor.

During the Monday, November 11, episode of Bravo's "Hot Mic" podcast, Cartwright, 35, claimed Taylor, 45, didn't become a new person despite entering a mental health facility and entering 30 days of treatment.

“I don’t feel like he changed at all in those 30 days. And the reason, I’m sure it’ll be on the show as well, but, you know, a lot of rage texting and stuff was still going on the entire time that he was in rehab,” she said. “So, for me, I was just noticing like, this is just going to be constant. Like, if you’re in therapy seven hours a day, and you’re still finding time to call me names and cuss me out? And send me rage texts? Then you’re obviously not ever gonna change.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum, who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Taylor, is happy with her decision to end their marriage.

“I’m so glad I did, I’m not changing my mind. I’m so happy with this decision,” she noted, adding that at the time, she realized, “This is bad, I can’t stay in this. It was very eye opening.”

As OK! previously reported, the former flames got married in June 2019 and later welcomed their son in April 2021. Earlier this year, they surprised their podcast listeners when they admitted to taking a break from one another.

The mom-of-one later filed for divorce from Taylor after four years of marriage on August 27.

Cartwright later shared a few more details about what went through her mind at the time.

“I unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now. You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film,” Cartwright explained.

“I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch. I’m not saying this for anyone to feel badly, but I know that this is the life I chose and I’m so fortunate in many ways. I always want to be real with y’all,” she noted.

Cartwright added that the move wasn't a publicity stunt.

“It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth,” she shared. “It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever … my motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy. Moving forward, Jax and I will be doing the podcast separately.”

For his part, Taylor went to rehab and later announced he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder while in the facility.

"Working on getting better for you buddy, I love you. ❤️ ," he wrote on social media, referring to son Cruz after the news broke.

